Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Mduduzi Shabalala makes bold admission 'obviously, I haven’t been in my best form' amid high expectations on him
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Shabalala's season so far
Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Mduduzi Shabalala has managed three goals and two assists in 18 Premier Soccer League appearances this season.
In other competitions, the 22-year-old has not scored or provided an assist in six matches.
This comes as the Soweto giants struggle this season, as they could finish the term empty-handed.
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Shabalala's honest take on his own game
"Obviously, I haven’t been in my best form, so I’m trying my best to get back," said Shabalala, as per KickOff.
"Hopefully, I will be back on the scoresheet in our next game."
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Shabalala looks into the future
"We want to win all our games. We take it one game at a time and look forward to every game, which we take as a cup final," added Shabalala.
"We are pleading with them to come in numbers and support the team because we are at a very difficult moment now.
"So, we need everyone to be together and stand with us so that we can do well as a team."
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Shabalala's waning Bafana fortunes
After being one of the Bafana Bafana players on standby for the 2025 AFCON finals, Shabalala's season appeared promising.
It gave hope that he could be part of South Africa's squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
But he has failed to make even the provisional squad for this March's international friendly matches against Panama.
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No excuses: Shabalala warned
Former Chiefs winger Junior Khanye has warned Shabalala, saying he could easily be replaced and find himself in the cold if Chiefs sign some midfielders in the next transfer window.
“Plenty of wrong decisions – I’m talking about Mdu. If you can’t perform like Mdu, this is the right time when you have to raise your hand, boy," he said, as quoted by iDiski Times.
“Because once they [the club] bring quality players, you’re not going to play properly. I mean, this boy, how many chances does he need? He graduated from development. He ate football, slept football and woke up football.
“He’s from development, so there are no excuses from him. So, his decision-making and taking on other players should be better than other players [his teammates]."