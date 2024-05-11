Cavin Johnson, Keagan Dolly, Mfundo Vilakazi and Mduduzi Shabalala of Kaizer ChiefsGOAL GFX
Celine Abrahams

Kaizer Chiefs! Looking forward to a new coach, shedding deadweight and welcoming fresh talent – Why Amakhosi are going to be great next season✌️

Kaizer Chiefs

Once more, the Glamour Boys are anticipated to implement significant changes as they reconstruct the team ahead of the 2024/25 campaign.

It's regrettable that a prestigious institution like Amakhosi are poised to conclude a ninth consecutive year without adding a trophy to their collection, and there's a looming risk of extending this drought into a decade if they fail to address their issues before next season. 

At present, Chiefs require a comprehensive overhaul, ranging from the technical staff to underperforming players. 

GOAL examines these essential changes and delves into how Chiefs could revitalize and restore their former glory.

