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Iqraam Rayners, Mamelodi Sundowns vs Magesi FC, September 2025Backpagepix
Kiplagat Sang

Iqraam Rayners is better! Bafana Bafana's Hugo Broos told to consider Mamelodi Sundowns star over Lyle Foster and Evidence Makgopa since 'he's the best striker we have in South Africa right now'

World Cup
South Africa
South Africa vs Panama
Panama
Friendlies
Mexico vs South Africa
Mexico
South Africa vs South Korea
South Korea
Richards Bay vs Orlando Pirates
Richards Bay
Orlando Pirates
Premier Soccer League
Durban City vs Mamelodi Sundowns FC
Durban City
Mamelodi Sundowns FC
L. Foster
I. Rayners
E. Makgopa

The Burnley star led Bafana Bafana's attacking line against Panama on Friday but failed to deliver. He was one of the players who were highly criticised, especially because of the chances he wasted. After the friendly encounter, doubts arise whether the 25-year-old striker is capable of delivering for Mzansi in the World Cup.

  • Hugo Broos, March 2026Backpage

    Advice for Broos

    Hugo Broos is mostly known because of his stubbornness, especially when it comes to his Bafana Bafana selection.

    The Belgian has always faced criticism for snubbing players like Thembinkosi Lorch, regardless of how in form the Al-Ittihad forward is.

    The criticism increased recently after his strikers failed to deliver goals for the national team during the friendly against Panama.

    Despite playing for 72 minutes, Lyle Foster did not find the back of the net, and Evidence Makgopa, who replaced him, could not score either. 

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  • Lyle Foster, Bafana Bafana, March 2026Backpage

    Rayners vs Foster debate

    Calls for Broos to bring on board Mamelodi Sundowns star Iqraam Rayners have increased as many believe the in-form Manenberg-born centre-forward is the right man to lead Bafana's frontline.

    This season, Rayners has scored 10 goals in the Premier Soccer League and is a prime candidate for the Golden Boot award, as he is second on the scorers' chart.

    Foster, on the other hand, has scored three goals and provided two assists in 23 matches for Burnley. Orlando Pirates' Makgopa has five goals and three assists in 18 league appearances. 

  • Iqraam Rayners, Mamelodi Sundowns, August 2025Backpage

    So who is better?

    South African football legend Les Grobler is one of those who believe Rayners should be Bafana's lead striker.

    "I agree with those who say Iqraam Rayners is a better player than Foster for Bafana Bafana. In my opinion, South Africa tends to overvalue overseas-based strikers, even if they aren't consistently scoring,” Grobler told KickOff.

    "As a coach, you have to accept the decisions you make, but your chosen striker must be someone who can find the back of the net.

    “Rayners is, in my view, the best striker we have in South Africa right now. He’s incredibly quick and composed in front of the goal. Most importantly, he's a proper number nine, who can finish chances efficiently," he added. 

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  • FBL-CAN-2024-RSA-CODAFP

    Makgopa and Foster not ideal choices

    According to Grobler, Makgopa, and Foster, they lack the natural characteristics of a No. 9.

    "Foster and Makgopa have similar playing styles. Makgopa is physically strong and tall, but not particularly effective in the air. Ideally, your number nine should be a natural goalscorer, and Rayners fits that description perfectly," the former Moroka Swallows star argued.

    "Playing for Sundowns isn’t easy because of their dynamic style, yet Rayners consistently scores for them across competitions. Wherever he goes, he finds a way to put the ball in the net."

    Makgopa and Foster will be under the spotlight again when South Africa take on Panama in a second friendly on Tuesday. 