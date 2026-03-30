Iqraam Rayners is better! Bafana Bafana's Hugo Broos told to consider Mamelodi Sundowns star over Lyle Foster and Evidence Makgopa since 'he's the best striker we have in South Africa right now'

Hugo Broos is mostly known because of his stubbornness, especially when it comes to his Bafana Bafana selection.

The Belgian has always faced criticism for snubbing players like Thembinkosi Lorch, regardless of how in form the Al-Ittihad forward is.

The criticism increased recently after his strikers failed to deliver goals for the national team during the friendly against Panama.

Despite playing for 72 minutes, Lyle Foster did not find the back of the net, and Evidence Makgopa, who replaced him, could not score either.