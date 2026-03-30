Iqraam Rayners is better! Bafana Bafana's Hugo Broos told to consider Mamelodi Sundowns star over Lyle Foster and Evidence Makgopa since 'he's the best striker we have in South Africa right now'
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Advice for Broos
Hugo Broos is mostly known because of his stubbornness, especially when it comes to his Bafana Bafana selection.
The Belgian has always faced criticism for snubbing players like Thembinkosi Lorch, regardless of how in form the Al-Ittihad forward is.
The criticism increased recently after his strikers failed to deliver goals for the national team during the friendly against Panama.
Despite playing for 72 minutes, Lyle Foster did not find the back of the net, and Evidence Makgopa, who replaced him, could not score either.
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Rayners vs Foster debate
Calls for Broos to bring on board Mamelodi Sundowns star Iqraam Rayners have increased as many believe the in-form Manenberg-born centre-forward is the right man to lead Bafana's frontline.
This season, Rayners has scored 10 goals in the Premier Soccer League and is a prime candidate for the Golden Boot award, as he is second on the scorers' chart.
Foster, on the other hand, has scored three goals and provided two assists in 23 matches for Burnley. Orlando Pirates' Makgopa has five goals and three assists in 18 league appearances.
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So who is better?
South African football legend Les Grobler is one of those who believe Rayners should be Bafana's lead striker.
"I agree with those who say Iqraam Rayners is a better player than Foster for Bafana Bafana. In my opinion, South Africa tends to overvalue overseas-based strikers, even if they aren't consistently scoring,” Grobler told KickOff.
"As a coach, you have to accept the decisions you make, but your chosen striker must be someone who can find the back of the net.
“Rayners is, in my view, the best striker we have in South Africa right now. He’s incredibly quick and composed in front of the goal. Most importantly, he's a proper number nine, who can finish chances efficiently," he added.
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Makgopa and Foster not ideal choices
According to Grobler, Makgopa, and Foster, they lack the natural characteristics of a No. 9.
"Foster and Makgopa have similar playing styles. Makgopa is physically strong and tall, but not particularly effective in the air. Ideally, your number nine should be a natural goalscorer, and Rayners fits that description perfectly," the former Moroka Swallows star argued.
"Playing for Sundowns isn’t easy because of their dynamic style, yet Rayners consistently scores for them across competitions. Wherever he goes, he finds a way to put the ball in the net."
Makgopa and Foster will be under the spotlight again when South Africa take on Panama in a second friendly on Tuesday.