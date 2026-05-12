Kaizer Chiefs legend Brian Baloyi slams 'low standards' despite CAF Confederation Cup qualification - 'You can’t be celebrating third position!'

Kaizer Chiefs are officially back on the African football scene, but club legend Brian Baloyi has warned the Naturena hierarchy that a CAF Confederation Cup ticket is no excuse to ignore the rot.

While 'Spider' welcomed Amakhosi’s return to the continental stage, he cautioned against letting a top-three finish mask the deep-seated issues plaguing the squad and technical bench.

The Glamour Boys locked in a third-place Premier Soccer League finish with two games to spare following Sunday’s 2-0 dispatching of Sekhukhune United.

But despite the Polokwane result, booking their plane tickets for next season, Baloyi insists that merely scraping into Africa's secondary competition still leaves the Soweto giants miles off their historic gold standard.



