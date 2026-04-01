Kaizer Chiefs legend Brian Baloyi backs the appointment of former Mamelodi Sundowns coach -‘He should be in the pot!’
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Baloyi identifies the ideal candidate
Kaizer Chiefs have endured a turbulent spell in the Premier Soccer League, fuelling intense speculation surrounding the future of their current technical bench, and with the Khosi nation having a couple of candidates in mind.
Brian Baloyi, affectionately known as ‘Spider-Man’ during his playing days, believes the club requires a proven winner capable of handling the weight of expectations from the Amakhosi faithful.
Speaking on the Car Wash podcast, Baloyi did not hesitate to put forward Manqoba Mngqithi as a candidate.
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'Mngqithi can coach Chiefs'
"All the coaches that you have mentioned, Benni McCarthy, Pitso Mosimane, and Fernando Da Cruz [can solve Kaizer Chiefs problems]," Baloyi said.
"[But] including for me, Manqoba Mngqithi can coach Kaizer Chiefs.
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The Pitso Mosimane factor
While Mngqithi is currently on the books of Golden Arrows, the lure of a massive project like Chiefs is always a talking point.
However, Baloyi was also asked who his absolute dream appointment would be if he were in the position of the club's hierarchy, and his answer remained consistent with most South African football fans.
"Pitso Mosimane," Baloyi stated firmly. However, he was quick to point out that 'Jingles' is at a level where only a few vacancies would interest him.
"But I think right now, Pitso will only coach two clubs [in the league] and the national team, he will never go to any other club. If he had to come back here, it's either Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, or the national team. His profile doesn't allow him to coach any other, with all due respect to other clubs."
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Coaching uncertainty at Naturena
The current situation at Naturena remains delicate. Cedric Kaze and Khalil Ben Youssef have taken the reins, but the lack of consistency on the pitch has kept the rumor mill spinning. Fans are desperate for a return to the dominant era that Baloyi himself was a part of during his illustrious career as the club's number one.
Mngqithi’s pedigree is well-documented, having spent years as a tactical cornerstone at Sundowns during their period of absolute dominance. His experience in managing big personalities and the pressure of competing for silverware make him an attractive option for a Chiefs board that has been accused of making safe, yet unsuccessful, appointments in recent years.