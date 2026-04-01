Kaizer Chiefs legend Brian Baloyi backs the appointment of former Mamelodi Sundowns coach -‘He should be in the pot!’

While Mngqithi is currently on the books of Golden Arrows, the lure of a massive project like Chiefs is always a talking point.

However, Baloyi was also asked who his absolute dream appointment would be if he were in the position of the club's hierarchy, and his answer remained consistent with most South African football fans.

"Pitso Mosimane," Baloyi stated firmly. However, he was quick to point out that 'Jingles' is at a level where only a few vacancies would interest him.

"But I think right now, Pitso will only coach two clubs [in the league] and the national team, he will never go to any other club. If he had to come back here, it's either Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, or the national team. His profile doesn't allow him to coach any other, with all due respect to other clubs."