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Kaizer Chiefs leaky defence under scrutiny amid mounting pressure on Fernando Da Cruz: 'The quality is not there'
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Tactical rigidity fails to deliver results
The current philosophy at Kaizer Chiefs has shifted dramatically toward a defensive-first mindset under the guidance of Fernando Da Cruz.
Fielding a high volume of defensive personnel has not translated into the expected clean sheets or stability at the back.
The lack of cohesion was evident as the team struggled to maintain their shape despite the numerical advantage in their own half against Zambia's Red Arrows over the weekend.
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Continental disappointment in Zambia
The limitations of the current system were laid bare during the first leg of their CAF Confederation Cup preliminary fixture.
Facing Zambia's Red Arrows FC, Chiefs managed to hold their own in open play, but their familiar Achilles' heel proved to be their undoing once again.
A failure to deal with a routine corner delivery allowed Alassane Diarra to pounce from close range, condemning the South African side to a narrow 1-0 defeat away from home.
It was a moment that encapsulated the club's recent defensive woes, as the players failed to clear the initial cross or track the second ball.
This lack of concentration in a high-stakes environment has left Da Cruz and his technical team with significant work to do ahead of the return leg.
The inability to master the basics of defending set pieces is particularly concerning given the specialized defensive training the squad supposedly undergoes each week.
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Expert analysis on Amakhosi failings
Former Orlando Pirates manager Owen Da Gama has offered a blunt assessment of why the Soweto giants are continuing to leak goals despite their defensive setup.
Da Gama suggests that the problem may lie deeper than just tactics, pointing toward a fundamental deficiency in the squad's makeup.
The experienced coach believes that no amount of tactical planning can compensate for a lack of individual talent and awareness in the defensive third.
"I think it has to do with quality as well. It always comes down to quality and experience," Da Gama, as per KickOff.
"You can be as defensively minded as possible, but if the quality is not there, it becomes difficult."
His comments highlight a growing concern that the current crop of players may not possess the necessary attributes to execute a high-level defensive game plan consistently.
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Searching for a solution at Naturena
The pressure is now mounting on the French coach to find a solution to these recurring nightmares at the back.
With fans demanding more than just a conservative approach that still results in losses, the technical team must decide whether to persist with their current philosophy or integrate more creative elements to balance the side.
The failure to secure a result in Zambia has only heightened the tension surrounding the club's defensive recruitment and training methods.
As the season progresses, the scrutiny on the Amakhosi backline will only intensify if improvements are not immediate.
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