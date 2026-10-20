Kaizer Chiefs leaky defence under scrutiny amid mounting pressure on Fernando Da Cruz: 'The quality is not there'

The limitations of the current system were laid bare during the first leg of their CAF Confederation Cup preliminary fixture.

Facing Zambia's Red Arrows FC, Chiefs managed to hold their own in open play, but their familiar Achilles' heel proved to be their undoing once again.

A failure to deal with a routine corner delivery allowed Alassane Diarra to pounce from close range, condemning the South African side to a narrow 1-0 defeat away from home.

It was a moment that encapsulated the club's recent defensive woes, as the players failed to clear the initial cross or track the second ball.

This lack of concentration in a high-stakes environment has left Da Cruz and his technical team with significant work to do ahead of the return leg.

The inability to master the basics of defending set pieces is particularly concerning given the specialized defensive training the squad supposedly undergoes each week.



