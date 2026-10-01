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Kaizer Chiefs injury woes spark PSL warning - 'Load management is crucial'
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Possible diagnosis on Naturena fitness crisis
The medical room at Naturena is becoming increasingly crowded, prompting questions over what could be contributing to the growing number of injuries.
Speaking to the Sowetan, Dr. Mahlane Phalane pointed to the basic physiological needs that professional athletes can sometimes overlook in the demands of the modern game.
"You need energy to exercise; we often forget that, so they must be careful of their diet. Players also need rest and proper sleep ... some of them are always on social media at night instead of resting," said Phalane.
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'Some people ignore this'
He also explained how muscle fatigue can increase the risk of injury, stressing the importance of proper preparation and recovery before and after training or matches.
He likened the muscles to a rubber belt, warning that pushing them beyond their limits can eventually lead to damage.
"When you take actual sport and science issues, you also need to warm up and cool down ... some people ignore this.
"There’s something called the elasticity index ... when you pull a rubber belt, you can pull it and extend it up to a certain point beyond which it’ll tear up, so even with the muscles, they warn you before you hurt them."
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Importance of load management
A significant portion of the current injury list involves non-contact issues or setbacks sustained during training sessions, pointing toward potential systemic problems in how the squad is managed.
Dr. Phalane argues that the sheer volume of work being placed on the players might be reaching a breaking point.
The doctor believes that finding the right balance between preparation and recuperation is the only way to stem the tide of muscle tears and ligament damage that has hindered the club's progress this season.
"Load management is crucial. Clubs must know how many hours are the breaking point to reduce injury risk. Load isn’t only about games ... these players exercise before games, so they hardly rest," he added.
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'Overuse injuries'
In closing, he explained that these overuse injuries can vary depending on the demands of each sport, with footballers particularly vulnerable to problems affecting the ankles, knees and muscles. He added that inadequate recovery and repeated strain can contribute to issues such as cramping, hamstring tears and ligament injuries.
"Usually these are overuse injuries. Overuse injuries differ from sport to sport ... in tennis we already know an elbow will have a problem," Phalane concluded.
"In football, it will be ankles, knees and even muscles; that’s why you’ll cramp and tear the hamstring or ligament."
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