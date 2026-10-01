Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets
+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Explore Betting on GOAL
Thabiso Monyane Kaizer ChiefsBackpagepix
Sinolwetu Tompela

Kaizer Chiefs injury woes spark PSL warning - 'Load management is crucial'

Premier Soccer League
Kaizer Chiefs
Kaizer Chiefs vs Stellenbosch FC
Stellenbosch FC
Orlando Pirates vs Kaizer Chiefs
Orlando Pirates
F. Da Cruz

The Soweto giants are facing a growing availability crisis as a string of long-term injuries to key senior figures has left the squad depleted. A leading sports physician has now issued a stern warning to the Amakhosi regarding their training intensity and player recovery protocols.

  • Lebohang Maboe Kaizer ChiefsBackpagepix

    Possible diagnosis on Naturena fitness crisis

    The medical room at Naturena is becoming increasingly crowded, prompting questions over what could be contributing to the growing number of injuries.

    Speaking to the Sowetan, Dr. Mahlane Phalane pointed to the basic physiological needs that professional athletes can sometimes overlook in the demands of the modern game.

    "You need energy to exercise; we often forget that, so they must be careful of their diet. Players also need rest and proper sleep ... some of them are always on social media at night instead of resting," said Phalane.


  • Langelihle Phili Kaizer ChiefsBackpagepix

    'Some people ignore this'

    He also explained how muscle fatigue can increase the risk of injury, stressing the importance of proper preparation and recovery before and after training or matches.

    He likened the muscles to a rubber belt, warning that pushing them beyond their limits can eventually lead to damage.

    "When you take actual sport and science issues, you also need to warm up and cool down ... some people ignore this.

    "There’s something called the elasticity index ... when you pull a rubber belt, you can pull it and extend it up to a certain point beyond which it’ll tear up, so even with the muscles, they warn you before you hurt them."


  • Fernando Da Cruz Kaizer ChiefsKaizer Chiefs

    Importance of load management

    A significant portion of the current injury list involves non-contact issues or setbacks sustained during training sessions, pointing toward potential systemic problems in how the squad is managed.

    Dr. Phalane argues that the sheer volume of work being placed on the players might be reaching a breaking point.

    The doctor believes that finding the right balance between preparation and recuperation is the only way to stem the tide of muscle tears and ligament damage that has hindered the club's progress this season.

    "Load management is crucial. Clubs must know how many hours are the breaking point to reduce injury risk. Load isn’t only about games ... these players exercise before games, so they hardly rest," he added.


    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

    Add as preferred source on Google
  • Reeve Frosler, Kaizer Chiefs & Bonginkosi Dlamini, Polokwane CityBackpage

    'Overuse injuries'

    In closing, he explained that these overuse injuries can vary depending on the demands of each sport, with footballers particularly vulnerable to problems affecting the ankles, knees and muscles. He added that inadequate recovery and repeated strain can contribute to issues such as cramping, hamstring tears and ligament injuries.

    "Usually these are overuse injuries. Overuse injuries differ from sport to sport ... in tennis we already know an elbow will have a problem," Phalane concluded.

    "In football, it will be ankles, knees and even muscles; that’s why you’ll cramp and tear the hamstring or ligament."


Premier Soccer League
Kaizer Chiefs crest
Kaizer Chiefs
KAC
Stellenbosch FC crest
Stellenbosch FC
VDA
Premier Soccer League
Orlando Pirates crest
Orlando Pirates
ORP
Kaizer Chiefs crest
Kaizer Chiefs
KAC