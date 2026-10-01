Kaizer Chiefs injury woes spark PSL warning - 'Load management is crucial'

The medical room at Naturena is becoming increasingly crowded, prompting questions over what could be contributing to the growing number of injuries.

Speaking to the Sowetan, Dr. Mahlane Phalane pointed to the basic physiological needs that professional athletes can sometimes overlook in the demands of the modern game.

"You need energy to exercise; we often forget that, so they must be careful of their diet. Players also need rest and proper sleep ... some of them are always on social media at night instead of resting," said Phalane.



