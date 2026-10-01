Kaizer Chiefs sporting director Kaizer Motaung Jr tips Thulani Mabaso for first-team return - 'He is getting closer to match readiness'

Chiefs sporting director Kaizer Motaung Jr has hailed the successful comeback of Mabaso following the midfielder's run-out for the reserve side.

The Amakhosi chief was full of praise for the grit displayed by the youngsters during the recent reserve-team Soweto Derby, noting that the playmaker’s involvement in the DDC was the final box to tick in his recovery roadmap.

“It was truly a gallant effort by the boys in their opening fixture,” Motaung Jr told the club’s official media channels.

Turning his attention to the returning star, he noted: “We were also happy to see senior team midfielder Thulani Mabaso play his first competitive match since picking up an injury a few months ago.

"His return means he is getting closer to match readiness for the first team.” With the medical green light now secured, the technical staff appears ready to fast-track Mabaso’s reintroduction to the senior squad as they look to bolster their midfield options."



