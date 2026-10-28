Kaizer Chiefs hat-trick hero Wandile Duba hits back at TS Galaxy social media banter - 'The donkeys made them run'

Speaking in a post-match interview, the hat-trick hero did not hold back when asked about the psychological battle that had played out on social platforms over the previous fortnight.

The forward suggested that while Galaxy were loud in the build-up, they failed to back up their words when the whistle finally blew and the game commenced.

“These ones disrespected us a lot on social media for the past two weeks,” Duba stated in an interview with SuperSport TV.

The player's frustration was evident as he reflected on the narrative that had been built by the Rockets' media team before the clash.

The Amakhosi star continued his blunt assessment of the match, adding further salt to the wounds of the defeated side.

Duba remarked: “We knew today that we had to win this game. The donkeys made them run today, and they were nowhere to be seen.”

His comments underlined the shift in momentum from digital arrogance to physical dominance.







