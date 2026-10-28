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Kaizer Chiefs hat-trick hero Wandile Duba hits back at TS Galaxy social media banter - 'The donkeys made them run'
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Duba silences the Rockets
Kaizer Chiefs forward Wandile Duba has issued a defiant response to TS Galaxy after his sensational performance guided Amakhosi to a comprehensive 3-0 victory in the Carling Knockout Cup.
The young attacker was in devastating form throughout the encounter, securing a clinical hat-trick that left the opposition defense in tatters. His three-goal haul not only secured progress for his side but also provided the perfect platform to address the pre-match antics of their opponents, who had dominated the digital conversation leading up to the knockout fixture.
Duba revealed that the online taunts served as significant fuel for the squad, driving their desire to produce a convincing result. The 22-year-old was clear that the disrespect shown by the Rockets was something the Chiefs players took to heart, motivating them to provide a stern response during the ninety minutes of competitive action on the field.
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Chiefs forward fires back
Speaking in a post-match interview, the hat-trick hero did not hold back when asked about the psychological battle that had played out on social platforms over the previous fortnight.
The forward suggested that while Galaxy were loud in the build-up, they failed to back up their words when the whistle finally blew and the game commenced.
“These ones disrespected us a lot on social media for the past two weeks,” Duba stated in an interview with SuperSport TV.
The player's frustration was evident as he reflected on the narrative that had been built by the Rockets' media team before the clash.
The Amakhosi star continued his blunt assessment of the match, adding further salt to the wounds of the defeated side.
Duba remarked: “We knew today that we had to win this game. The donkeys made them run today, and they were nowhere to be seen.”
His comments underlined the shift in momentum from digital arrogance to physical dominance.
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Chasing further silverware
This victory represents a significant step forward for Chiefs as they look to build on their previous successes.
Having last tasted trophy glory during the 2024/25 campaign, the Soweto giants are eager to add more silverware to their cabinet.
The clinical nature of their victory over Galaxy suggests that the team is peaking at the right moment for the tournament's latter stages.
Amakhosi now wait to discover their opponents for the next round of the Carling Cup, with the quarter-final draw looming.
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Soweto Derby looms large
However, the celebrations will need to be brief as a much larger challenge awaits on the horizon.
Chiefs are now turning their focus toward the Betway Premiership and a massive Soweto Derby encounter against their fierce local rivals, Orlando Pirates.
Buoyed by their knockout success and Duba’s incredible goal-scoring form, Amakhosi will enter the derby with renewed confidence.
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