Kaizer Chiefs Glody Lilepo advised on ongoing transfer saga - 'Nobody forced you to sign that contract'
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Contractual obligations at Naturena
The situation regarding Glody Lilepo has reached breaking point, with the winger reportedly seeking a way out of Kaizer Chiefs despite having a year left on his current deal.
Amakhosi are standing firm, insisting that the player honours his agreement or provides a suitable transfer fee, while Lilepo is appearing to push for a mutual termination to move as a free agent.
Former Kaizer Chiefs favourite Robson Muchichwa has now weighed in on the drama, offering a blunt reminder to the Congolese star about professional responsibilities.
Muchichwa believes the player must respect the terms he originally agreed to when arriving at the club, suggesting that the power currently lies with the Amakhosi management.
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Muchichwa sends firm warning
"When you sign a contract, you need to honour it, and whoever wants you must buy you, that's unless you come to some sort of an agreement with the club, because he belongs to the club," Muchichwa exclusively told KickOff.
The retired winger emphasised that professional football operates on these legal frameworks, and ignoring them creates unnecessary friction.
He continued by addressing the player's personal agency in the matter, stating: "And as a player, if Chiefs don't want to let go of you, it doesn't mean you are being forced to play, but you are honouring what you agreed on.
"Remember, nobody forced you to sign that contract in the first place."
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North African interest complicates matters
Lilepo’s desire to move is fuelled by significant interest from some of the biggest names in African football.
Heavyweights such as Zamalek, AS FAR, RS Berkane, and Raja Casablanca are all reportedly monitoring the situation, though none have yet met the valuation set by the Kaizer Chiefs hierarchy.
The player's exclusion from the club's pre-season camp has only added fuel to the fire, signalling a breakdown in the relationship between the technical team and the attacker.
While a move to North Africa represents a prestigious step, Muchichwa warns that the bridge to that future must be built through dialogue rather than defiance.
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Finding a resolution for both parties
For the standoff to end, Muchichwa suggests a humbler approach from the wantaway star.
"He needs to go and sit down with the club so that some agreement could be reached.
"Maybe for him it's a big opportunity, so we also don't need to close doors for the player if that's the case," Muchichwa explained, acknowledging the allure of the interested clubs.
Ultimately, the former Glamour Boy insists that the resolution must satisfy the institution as much as the individual.
He concluded by saying: "Both parties need to be happy with the decision.
"It must benefit both the club and the player."
Whether Lilepo stays to see out his final year or secures his dream move remains to be seen, but the clock is ticking on the transfer window.
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