Kaizer Chiefs Glody Lilepo advised on ongoing transfer saga - 'Nobody forced you to sign that contract'

The situation regarding Glody Lilepo has reached breaking point, with the winger reportedly seeking a way out of Kaizer Chiefs despite having a year left on his current deal.

Amakhosi are standing firm, insisting that the player honours his agreement or provides a suitable transfer fee, while Lilepo is appearing to push for a mutual termination to move as a free agent.

Former Kaizer Chiefs favourite Robson Muchichwa has now weighed in on the drama, offering a blunt reminder to the Congolese star about professional responsibilities.

Muchichwa believes the player must respect the terms he originally agreed to when arriving at the club, suggesting that the power currently lies with the Amakhosi management.