Kaizer Chiefs Fernando Da Cruz 'not good enough' and will not win a trophy for Amakhosi - 'He is a coach who is more concerned about not conceding'

Kaizer Chiefs may have avoided defeat in their opening six Betway Premiership fixtures, but former star Junior Khanye remains completely unconvinced by the direction of the club under Fernando Da Cruz.

The Glamour Boys currently sit fourth in the standings with three wins and three draws, yet the style of play has come under intense scrutiny from the outspoken pundit following the recent 1-1 stalemate against Polokwane City.

Khanye, known for his unfiltered views on the South African game, insisted that his analysis of the Portuguese coach is based purely on footballing merit rather than following the narrative of the masses.

"Look, I am a football person," he said as reported by Soccer Laduma.

"I look at football scenarios with the eye of a football person, and I believe in stating things the way I see them in my analysis, without being influenced by what the majority says. That’s just me, and I can’t change that for anyone,” Khanye said.



