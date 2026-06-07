Given Msimango’s journey at Kaizer Chiefs took an unexpected turn upon his arrival at Naturena.

After establishing himself as a virtual ever-present following his move from TS Galaxy, where he famously played every single minute of a 30-game Premier Soccer League campaign.

The 28-year-old found himself frozen out under the leadership of the then-head coach Nasreddine Nabi.

The arrival of new defensive reinforcements like Inacio Miguel and Rushwin Dortley saw Msimango slip down the pecking order at the village.

What followed was a peripheral role that few saw coming for a player once regarded as a marquee signing, leaving the elegant centre-back to watch much of the action from the sidelines while his teammates dominated the starting XI.







