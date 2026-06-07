Kaizer Chiefs defender Given Msimango makes honest admission about the 2025/26 PSL campaign - 'This season tested me in every possible way'
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A fall from grace at Naturena
Given Msimango’s journey at Kaizer Chiefs took an unexpected turn upon his arrival at Naturena.
After establishing himself as a virtual ever-present following his move from TS Galaxy, where he famously played every single minute of a 30-game Premier Soccer League campaign.
The 28-year-old found himself frozen out under the leadership of the then-head coach Nasreddine Nabi.
The arrival of new defensive reinforcements like Inacio Miguel and Rushwin Dortley saw Msimango slip down the pecking order at the village.
What followed was a peripheral role that few saw coming for a player once regarded as a marquee signing, leaving the elegant centre-back to watch much of the action from the sidelines while his teammates dominated the starting XI.
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The mental toll of injury setbacks
However, beyond tactical decisions, Msimango’ 2025/26 season was plagued by frustrating physical hurdles.
Under the guidance of co-coaches Cedric Kaze and Khalil Ben Youssef, the defender suffered recurring injuries that derailed any hopes of a quick return to the first team.
He eventually provided an emotional debrief of his struggles, revealing how close he came to a breaking point.
"This season tested me in every possible way. From injury setbacks, recovering, then suffering the same injury again when I thought I was ready," Msimango said as per KickOff.
"There were moments that could’ve broken me. But through it all, I kept my faith, stayed patient, and trusted God’s timing," the defender admitted candidly to his followers.
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Finding strength away from the pitch
Msimango highlighted that his growth during this difficult period wasn't limited to his professional life.
With his career in a state of flux, the former Rockets captain leaned heavily on his support system to navigate the 'testing' months of inactivity.
He noted that the challenges he faced in the dressing room forced him to mature significantly as an individual.
"Away from football, I found strength in the people closest to me.
"My family carried me through the difficult days, and spending time watching my son grow has been one of the biggest blessings of my life.
"I also faced challenges that forced me to grow as a man.
"Moments where I had to stay calm, stay respectful, and choose character over emotion. Looking back now, those moments made me stronger mentally, spiritually, and personally," he explained.
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Finishing strong and looking ahead
Despite the adversity, Msimango managed to stage a late intervention in the season's final stages.
He featured in nine of the club’s final ten matches, regaining his place in the heart of the defense and proving his worth to the coaching staff before the curtain fell.
With a contract that runs until June 2027, the defender is determined to use this experience as a foundation for a stronger comeback next term.
Reflecting on his late-season resurgence, Msimango remained defiant about his future with the Glamour Boys.
"And when the opportunity finally came again, I finished the season strong and reminded myself of what I’m capable of.
"Grateful for every lesson, every setback, every prayer, and every person who stood by me. The story continues," he concluded.