Kaizer Chiefs debutant Takalani Mazhamba reflects on senior bow - 'No goalkeeper accepts conceding goals, so I am not happy with that'

The 2025/26 season reached its conclusion at the Moses Mabhida Stadium, but for Takalani Mazhamba, the match against Chippa United represented a significant beginning.

The teenage sensation became the youngest goalkeeper to ever guard the net for Kaizer Chiefs, completing a journey that began when he joined the club’s youth structures over half a decade ago.

“I’m a boy from a village in Venda who grew up in Soweto. That’s where I started playing football," Mazhamba told the club's official website.

"I joined Kaizer Chiefs when I was 13, and today I made my debut for the senior team.

"To be honest, I am so happy and grateful.

"I really appreciate the opportunity that the Kaizer Chiefs Family have given me."







