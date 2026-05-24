Kaizer Chiefs debutant Takalani Mazhamba reflects on senior bow - 'No goalkeeper accepts conceding goals, so I am not happy with that'
A dream debut despite the result
The 2025/26 season reached its conclusion at the Moses Mabhida Stadium, but for Takalani Mazhamba, the match against Chippa United represented a significant beginning.
The teenage sensation became the youngest goalkeeper to ever guard the net for Kaizer Chiefs, completing a journey that began when he joined the club’s youth structures over half a decade ago.
“I’m a boy from a village in Venda who grew up in Soweto. That’s where I started playing football," Mazhamba told the club's official website.
"I joined Kaizer Chiefs when I was 13, and today I made my debut for the senior team.
"To be honest, I am so happy and grateful.
"I really appreciate the opportunity that the Kaizer Chiefs Family have given me."
Perfectionist mentality in the sticks
While the game showcased Mazhamba's potential, the day was slightly dampened by a 1-0 defeat for the Soweto giants.
For the young starlet, the clean sheet is the only metric that truly matters, and he was quick to express his dissatisfaction with the result regardless of his personal milestone.
“No goalkeeper accepts conceding goals, so I am not happy with that,” he admitted.
“But we take it, we grow from it, and keep moving forward from there.”
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Handling the pressure of the big stage
Stepping into the spotlight for a club with the stature of Amakhosi is no small feat.
Mazhamba revealed that he had to battle some initial nerves before finding his rhythm on the pitch.
“When I was told I would start, I was a bit nervous, this being my first call to step onto the big stage.
"I thought to myself that I have been doing this for seven years, and it’s just another match, and I must produce my A-game.
"The cheers I got from the supporters when I took to the field immediately gave me confidence to think, ‘Boy, you can do this, the fans are with you. Just play your game and enjoy it’.
"Training with the First Team has been a great benefit for me. I have learned a lot from the likes of Brandon Petersen, Bruce Bvuma, and Fiacre Ntwari, who have all been teaching me, giving me little tips to improve my goalkeeping,” the youngster explained.
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Eyes on the future and Bafana Bafana
With his first senior cap under his belt, Mazhamba is already looking ahead to the 2026/27 campaign.
Before returning to Naturena for pre-season training in July, the goalkeeper plans to spend his downtime watching the national team on the world stage.
"My ambition is to play more next season. In the off-season, I’ll be supporting Bafana Bafana in the World Cup and then look forward to training hard in pre-season,” he stated.