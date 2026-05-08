Kaizer Chiefs coach Khalil Ben Youssef defends Siphesihle Ndlovu following backlash over aggressive playing style - ’We're working with some weak points that we have to correct’

The fallout from Kaizer Chiefs' fiery 1-1 draw against Mamelodi Sundowns has been dominated by conversations regarding the physical nature of the contest.

Both sides saw players rushed to the hospital, including Amakhosi’s Mduduzi Shabalala and Sundowns defender Keanu Cupido, after a match filled with uncompromising tackles.

Ndlovu, who was involved in the challenge that sidelined Cupido, has faced calls to temper his aggressiveness after previously coming under scrutiny for a tackle on Relebohile Mofokeng.

However, Ben Youssef has hit back at the narrative surrounding the South African midfielder. Speaking to the press about the criticism, the Tunisian coach remained defiant, according to Kickoff:

"I think the performance of Ndlovu was very good [in the] last few games, unfortunately, he missed the last game because he got a small injury.

"Now he will miss the next game because of three yellow cards (accumulated).

"The performance of Ndlovu, we're working with some weak points that we have to correct. But we're happy about his performance."



