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Kaizer Chiefs coach Khalil Ben Youssef defends Siphesihle Ndlovu following backlash over aggressive playing style - ’We're working with some weak points that we have to correct’
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Ben Youssef dismisses 'dirty' play claims
The fallout from Kaizer Chiefs' fiery 1-1 draw against Mamelodi Sundowns has been dominated by conversations regarding the physical nature of the contest.
Both sides saw players rushed to the hospital, including Amakhosi’s Mduduzi Shabalala and Sundowns defender Keanu Cupido, after a match filled with uncompromising tackles.
Ndlovu, who was involved in the challenge that sidelined Cupido, has faced calls to temper his aggressiveness after previously coming under scrutiny for a tackle on Relebohile Mofokeng.
However, Ben Youssef has hit back at the narrative surrounding the South African midfielder. Speaking to the press about the criticism, the Tunisian coach remained defiant, according to Kickoff:
"I think the performance of Ndlovu was very good [in the] last few games, unfortunately, he missed the last game because he got a small injury.
"Now he will miss the next game because of three yellow cards (accumulated).
"The performance of Ndlovu, we're working with some weak points that we have to correct. But we're happy about his performance."
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Addressing the midfield enforcer's 'weak points'
While Ben Youssef acknowledged that there are areas of Ndlovu's game that require refinement, he was quick to question the logic behind the targeted criticism of the player's tenacity.
The coach appeared frustrated when pressed on whether the midfielder's approach crossed a line into dangerous territory during the recent stalemate at Loftus Versfeld.
The intensity of the match was further highlighted when Jayden Adams was sent off for a second bookable offence after a foul on Shabalala.
Ben Youssef remains adamant that Ndlovu's style is part of his natural identity as a player and vital to the team's structure.
"It's how he plays. What's the problem with Ndlovu? I don't understand (the context of your question)," he added.
The coaching staff seems content to let the midfielder play on the edge, viewing his physicality as a necessary component of their tactical setup rather than a liability that needs to be completely suppressed.
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Suspension blow for Amakhosi
Despite the coach's vocal support, Chiefs will have to navigate their next fixture without their midfield enforcer.
Ndlovu is set to serve a mandatory suspension after picking up his fourth caution of the season in the clash with Masandawana.
The loss is a significant setback for the Soweto giants as they prepare to face Sekhukhune United, with both teams currently locked in a tight battle for a top-three finish in the league standings.
The absence of the hard-tackling Kaizer Chiefs midfielder leaves a void in the engine room at a critical juncture of the campaign.
With only three matches remaining in the season, the club is also sweating on the fitness of Shabalala, who is reportedly facing a long spell on the side lines.
Ben Youssef must now find a way to maintain the team's defensive intensity against Babina Noko without the player he has so fiercely defended.
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What’s next for Chiefs
The four-time PSL champions are out of the picture for the title in this campaign. However, a top-four finish is within sight, as they occupy the third spot in the table, with a five-point lead over fourth placed AmaZulu.
With nine points up for grabs across the remainder of games, a shuffle could happen in this segment of the standings before the curtain comes down.
Amakhosi would need to snaffle every available point to ensure a ticket for the Caf Confederation Cup next term.
Kaizer Chiefs are faced with two major obstacles they must overcome to maintain their position.
Fifth-placed Sekhukhune on 42 points, come first, in Polokwane on May 10.
Amakhosi would be on a revenge mission, after an embarrassing 3-1 defeat at home to Babina Noko in the sides' previous clash.
Ben Youssef and Co.'s next hurdle will be fourth-placed AmaZulu, also on the road, on May 16.
Five points separate the two side. Chiefs will conclude their season at home against Chippa United on May 23.