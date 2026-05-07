Khalil Ben Youssef fumes as Kaizer Chiefs starlet Mduduzi Shabalala suffers injury blow -'We must protect younger players... football shouldn’t be played this way'
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A World Cup dream in jeopardy?
A bittersweet 1-1 draw between Mamelodi Sundowns and Kaizer Chiefs at Loftus Versfeld Stadium was overshadowed by devastating injury blows, with both sides left counting the cost of reckless challenges that saw two of South Africa’s brightest talents rushed to hospital.
Keanu Cupido was the first to be stretchered off, before Mduduzi Shabalala also had to be withdrawn in the first half, compounding the sense of anguish on the pitch.
Reflecting on the stalemate and the loss of his rising star, a frustrated Khalil Ben Youssef did not hold back, cutting a visibly emotional figure as he reacted to a night that would be remembered for all the wrong reasons.
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'He was fighting so hard to be part of the Bafana squad'
“I hope Shabalala will be back as soon as possible. Unfortunately, he suffered a serious injury—a fracture in his hand,” Ben Youssef told the media.
“It is devastating because he was fighting so hard to be part of the Bafana Bafana squad and the [2026 FIFA] World Cup.”
With the global showpiece looming in June, the timing of the injury is a massive blow for the player.
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Ben Youssef calls for refereeing changes
The nature of the tackle that sidelined Shabalala left Ben Youssef questioning the standard of officiating in the Premier Soccer League.
Jayden Adams received a yellow card for the challenge, his first of two before eventually being sent off later in the match, but the Chiefs' bench felt the initial punishment was far too lenient given the severity of the impact.
“We need to understand that we must protect our younger players,” he stated emphatically.
“Football shouldn’t be played this way. You cannot allow these kinds of challenges and only issue a yellow card. It fails to protect the players. Now, we have lost Shabalala. We saw a similarly dangerous challenge on Gaston Sirino in the match. We must protect our players from these types of tackles.”
What comes next for Shabalala?
The Soweto giants have released a statement regarding the 22-year-old attacking midfielder following the incident, as concern grows over the severity of the injury and the player’s recovery timeline.
"Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Mduduzi Shabalala is set for surgery after suffering a broken arm in Wednesday night’s Betway Premiership clash against Mamelodi Sundowns in Pretoria," the club stated.
"Shabalala was stretchered off following a tackle late in the first half and rushed to hospital, where scans revealed a fracture to his right humerus, a bone between the shoulder and elbow. He remains under medical care ahead of surgery. The expected recovery period is five to six weeks, ruling him out for the remainder of the season with just three matches left to play.
"The Club has extended its well wishes, hoping for a smooth operation and a full, speedy recovery for the young midfielder.
"Meanwhile, striker Wandile Duba was absent from the fixture as he continues to battle a groin injury. The medical team is working diligently to aid his recovery, with hopes of seeing him back on the pitch soon."