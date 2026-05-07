Khalil Ben Youssef fumes as Kaizer Chiefs starlet Mduduzi Shabalala suffers injury blow -'We must protect younger players... football shouldn’t be played this way'

A bittersweet 1-1 draw between Mamelodi Sundowns and Kaizer Chiefs at Loftus Versfeld Stadium was overshadowed by devastating injury blows, with both sides left counting the cost of reckless challenges that saw two of South Africa’s brightest talents rushed to hospital.

Keanu Cupido was the first to be stretchered off, before Mduduzi Shabalala also had to be withdrawn in the first half, compounding the sense of anguish on the pitch.

Reflecting on the stalemate and the loss of his rising star, a frustrated Khalil Ben Youssef did not hold back, cutting a visibly emotional figure as he reacted to a night that would be remembered for all the wrong reasons.



