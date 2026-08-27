Kaizer Chiefs coach Fernando Da Cruz delivers positive injury update on Rushwin Dortley - 'He played with us in a friendly'

Rushwin Dortley has been forced to navigate a harrowing 18-month injury crisis that threatened to derail his promising career.

The talented defender suffered a devastating knee injury back in March 2025, a setback so severe that it required him to undergo two separate surgical procedures.

However, there is light at the end of the tunnel for the resilient roadblock.

Fernando Da Cruz has confirmed that the defender is now the closest he has ever been to making an official competitive appearance for the Soweto giants.







