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Kaizer Chiefs coach Fernando Da Cruz delivers positive injury update on Rushwin Dortley - 'He played with us in a friendly'
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Road to recovery for Dortley
Rushwin Dortley has been forced to navigate a harrowing 18-month injury crisis that threatened to derail his promising career.
The talented defender suffered a devastating knee injury back in March 2025, a setback so severe that it required him to undergo two separate surgical procedures.
However, there is light at the end of the tunnel for the resilient roadblock.
Fernando Da Cruz has confirmed that the defender is now the closest he has ever been to making an official competitive appearance for the Soweto giants.
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Da Cruz provides update on match fitness
Speaking to the media following the recent clash against Richards Bay FC in Durban, Da Cruz was upbeat about the progress being made by the centre-back.
"Dortley has started playing games," Da Cruz said, as per KickOff.
"He played with us in a friendly last Friday; also yesterday [Tuesday] he played with the DDC. So we are giving him minutes, but we also want to take time with him to make sure that when he comes back, he will be ready 100%."
Despite the excitement surrounding his return to the grass, the club is adopting a cautious approach to ensure there are no further setbacks for the 24-year-old.
The Amakhosi medical team continues to strictly manage Dortley's daily training loads, monitoring his reactions to high-intensity sessions.
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Why Dortley is vital for Amakhosi
Chiefs' backline is currently looking desperately thin in the heart of the defence.
The need for reinforcements has been further amplified by the recent departure of academy graduate Aden McCarthy.
McCarthy parted ways with the Naturena-based club to join Azerbaijani outfit Sabah FK, leaving a significant void in the squad's defensive depth and tactical flexibility.
Dortley occupies a crucial tactical profile within the current setup, standing as the club's only natural left-footed centre-back.
In modern football, the ability to build play from the back with a left-footer on that side of the pitch is highly valued by tactical disciplinarians like Da Cruz.
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Looking ahead to the Siwelele clash
As Dortley continues his integration back into the squad, the Soweto giants have shifted their immediate focus to their next Betway Premiership encounter.
The Amakhosi are desperate to build momentum in the domestic league after an inconsistent start.
The club's hierarchy and supporters alike are hoping that the positive news regarding the defensive department will act as a catalyst for a sustained run of results as they look to climb the table.
Chiefs will host Siwelele on Saturday, 5 September, in what promises to be a testing encounter for the home side.
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