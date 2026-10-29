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Fernando Da Cruz Kaizer ChiefsBackpagepix
Samuel Nkosi

Kaizer Chiefs coach Fernando Da Cruz confident ahead of the Soweto Derby despite 'difficult game against a good team, a big team'

Premier Soccer League
Kaizer Chiefs
Red Arrows
Lamontville Golden Arrows
Stellenbosch FC
F. Da Cruz
A. Ouaddou
Orlando Pirates vs Kaizer Chiefs
Orlando Pirates

The Amakhosi coach is exuding a sense of calm and belief as he prepares to lead the club into his first-ever Soweto Derby this weekend. Despite a rocky start to his tenure at Naturena, the French tactician believes his side has found the necessary momentum to challenge their bitter rivals at a sold-out FNB Stadium.

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ORP

ORP

Premier Soccer League

31 Oct 2026

KAC

KAC

  • Fernando Da Cruz Inacio Miguel Kaizer ChiefsBackpagepix

    A massive occasion for South African football

    The Soweto Derby between Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates remains the undisputed jewel in the crown of the South African sporting calendar, and the anticipation for Saturday’s showdown has already reached fever pitch.

    “It’s the most important game in South Africa. Sold out in six hours, one of the best games in Africa,” Da Cruz said as per iDiski Times.

    He elaborated on the atmosphere surrounding the fixture, adding that “it divides the country. It’s a good moment for South African football.”

    For a coach still finding his feet in the Betway Premiership, the Derby represents the ultimate litmus test for his tactical blueprint and his ability to manage big-game expectations.

  • Wandile Duba, Lebo Maboe & Mfundo Vilakazi, Kaizer ChiefsBackpage

    Riding the wave of knockout success

    Confidence is a fragile commodity in football, but Amakhosi appear to have rediscovered theirs at exactly the right moment following a convincing 3-0 victory in the Carling Knockout Cup against TS Galaxy.

    Da Cruz believes that the combination of a clean sheet and a prolific attacking display has transformed the mood within the camp.

  • Abdeslam Ouaddou Orlando Pirates Fernando Da Cruz Kaizer ChiefsBackpagepix

    Respect for the Buccaneers' resurgence

    While Da Cruz is focused on his own team's progression, he was quick to offer praise to his counterpart on the Pirates bench, Abdeslam Ouaddou.

    The Pirates coach has overseen a period of impressive form that has seen the Buccaneers establish themselves as one of the most formidable outfits in the division.

    The tactical battle between the two coaches will be a fascinating subplot to the main event, with both sides desperate to claim the local bragging rights and move up the league table.

    “I’m good. We worked well this week with the team; we are confident. But we know it’s a difficult game against a good team, a big team.

    "I have congratulated Abdeslam [Ouaddou] for the job since his arrival at Orlando Pirates. But we are ready for the game,” said Da Cruz.

    This public show of respect highlights the high stakes involved, as both managers understand that the Soweto Derby often hinges on the finest of tactical margins and individual moments of brilliance.

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  • Fernando Da Cruz Kaizer ChiefsBackpagepix

    Maintaining the winning mentality

    The challenge for Chiefs now is to ensure that the momentum gained from their recent cup success is not lost in the heat of a derby environment.

    “We come to the game with a lot of confidence – when you score three goals and don’t concede, you’ve got a lot of confidence,” the Frenchman added.

    He concluded by stressing the importance of the psychological aspect of the game, stating that “we always want to improve the team, even when we win. So we must keep this confidence when we go to the derby.”

    As the countdown to kick-off continues, all eyes will be on whether Da Cruz can translate this training-ground optimism into a match-winning performance on the big stage.

Next matches
ORP

ORP

Premier Soccer League

31 Oct 2026

KAC

KAC