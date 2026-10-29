Kaizer Chiefs coach Fernando Da Cruz confident ahead of the Soweto Derby despite 'difficult game against a good team, a big team'

The Soweto Derby between Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates remains the undisputed jewel in the crown of the South African sporting calendar, and the anticipation for Saturday’s showdown has already reached fever pitch.

“It’s the most important game in South Africa. Sold out in six hours, one of the best games in Africa,” Da Cruz said as per iDiski Times.

He elaborated on the atmosphere surrounding the fixture, adding that “it divides the country. It’s a good moment for South African football.”

For a coach still finding his feet in the Betway Premiership, the Derby represents the ultimate litmus test for his tactical blueprint and his ability to manage big-game expectations.