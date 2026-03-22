Kaizer Chiefs coach Cedric Kaze opens up on Wandile Duba's positional tweak 'We didn’t play him as a striker because...'
- Backpagepix
Duba breaks season duck
Wandile Duba scored for the first time this season when his first-half goal set Kaizer Chiefs up on the path to go on and beat Magesi FC 2-0 at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday.
Mfundo Vilakazi scored the other goal for the Soweto giants, who recorded their second straight win after a turbulent period.
Duba was surprisingly operating from the right wing, and co-coach Cedric Kaze explains the reason behind the positional switch.
- Backpage
Duba's positional change explained
“It was a very good performance from Duba. We want players who are challenging for a position in the team because he is an important player,” Kaze said, as per FARPost.
“He has shown his qualities from last season; we need him, and sometimes you sleep on what you have done, maybe because at the moment you are not doing enough, but I believe that he’s coming back, and the goal he scored [against Magesi] is what we asked for.
“We didn’t play him as a striker because we think that when he comes from a further position, he can get into the box and have more space to finish because he’s a fast player and he likes to run. So we believe that when he’s coming from a further position, he can get to the box and score.”
- Backpagepix
Confidence booster for Duba
Kaze believes Duba scoring after a long while is the much-needed morale booster for the player.
"It’s very important; a player like Wandile Duba didn’t get a lot of time playing, and this is going to give him enough confidence to go forward," Kaze added.
"As well, it’s a good thing that there are players that are coming along into this end of the season because we’re going to need everyone to finish strong."
- Backpage
'It can only get better'
"It’s true that, especially in the first half, we were getting the right mindset to go forward and the right running too," Kaze explained.
"But I feel like when we got into the box, there was a little bit of adversity and precipitation into making that pass or shot.
"But I believe where we are coming from and where we are, I’m pretty sure it can only get better."