Kaizer Chiefs coach Cedric Kaze opens up on Wandile Duba's positional tweak 'We didn’t play him as a striker because...'

“It was a very good performance from Duba. We want players who are challenging for a position in the team because he is an important player,” Kaze said, as per FARPost.

“He has shown his qualities from last season; we need him, and sometimes you sleep on what you have done, maybe because at the moment you are not doing enough, but I believe that he’s coming back, and the goal he scored [against Magesi] is what we asked for.

“We didn’t play him as a striker because we think that when he comes from a further position, he can get into the box and have more space to finish because he’s a fast player and he likes to run. So we believe that when he’s coming from a further position, he can get to the box and score.”