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Khalil Ben Youssef and Cedric Kaze, Kaizer ChiefsBackpage
Steve Blues

Kaizer Chiefs co-coach Cedric Kaze on win over Durban City - 'From this performance we can only improve'

After a four-match losing streak, Amakhosi finally got a win on the board with a hard-fought 1-0 victory over the Citizens. Afterwards, their Burundian co-coach was cautiously optimistic that his side had turned the corner and will be able to push on to challenge for a top three position and qualify for CAF competition next season.

  • Mduduzi Shabalala, Kaizer Chiefs, Fizzle Gcaba, Durban City, March 2026Backpage

    Kaizer Chiefs 1 - 0 Durban City

    Kaizer Chiefs finally arrested their recent slide down the Betway Premiership standings with a vital three points against their KwaZulu-Natal opponents. Before Sunday's triumph, the Glamour Boys had endured a miserable spell that saw them exit the CAF Confederation Cup following a 2-1 loss to Zamalek SC, followed by league defeats to Stellenbosch FC and Richards Bay. The lowest point came in the Soweto Derby, where they were comfortably beaten 3-0 by rivals Orlando Pirates.

    Glody Lilepo proved to be the hero on the afternoon, netting the decisive goal in the 69th minute to move his side up to fifth in the table.

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  • The stats

     Kaizer ChiefsDurban City
    Possession61%39%
    Expected goals (xG)0.590.75
    Total shots157
  • Cedric Kaze, Kaizer Chiefs, October 2025Backpage

    Deserved three points

    Speaking to SuperSport TV after the final whistle, Cedric Kaze expressed his relief and insisted that his side were full value for the result. 

    "It’s a game that we controlled well since the first minute. This is three points we plainly deserved," the coach stated.

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  • Cedric Kaze, Kaizer Chiefs, November 2025Backpage

    Building momentum for the future

    Kaze is hopeful that the win will restore a sense of calm to the Naturena-based outfit after significant pressure built up during their winless month. 

    The coach acknowledged the loyalty of the Chiefs faithful and emphasized that every major club experiences periods of fluctuating form. The focus now shifts to maintaining consistency in their upcoming domestic fixtures to ensure this result wasn't a solitary spark.

    Addressing the emotional weight of the victory, Kaze added: "It’s gonna give everyone confidence, it’s gonna give everyone serenity to work and to have a good performance in our next game."

    "The supporters have always been there for the team and everyone has to know that every team goes through a rough patch.

    "We went through it and we hope we are getting out of it and from this performance, we can only improve," he concluded.

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