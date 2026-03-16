Kaizer Chiefs co-coach Cedric Kaze on win over Durban City - 'From this performance we can only improve'

Kaze is hopeful that the win will restore a sense of calm to the Naturena-based outfit after significant pressure built up during their winless month.

The coach acknowledged the loyalty of the Chiefs faithful and emphasized that every major club experiences periods of fluctuating form. The focus now shifts to maintaining consistency in their upcoming domestic fixtures to ensure this result wasn't a solitary spark.

Addressing the emotional weight of the victory, Kaze added: "It’s gonna give everyone confidence, it’s gonna give everyone serenity to work and to have a good performance in our next game."

"The supporters have always been there for the team and everyone has to know that every team goes through a rough patch.

"We went through it and we hope we are getting out of it and from this performance, we can only improve," he concluded.