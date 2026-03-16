Kaizer Chiefs co-coach Cedric Kaze on win over Durban City - 'From this performance we can only improve'
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Kaizer Chiefs 1 - 0 Durban City
Kaizer Chiefs finally arrested their recent slide down the Betway Premiership standings with a vital three points against their KwaZulu-Natal opponents. Before Sunday's triumph, the Glamour Boys had endured a miserable spell that saw them exit the CAF Confederation Cup following a 2-1 loss to Zamalek SC, followed by league defeats to Stellenbosch FC and Richards Bay. The lowest point came in the Soweto Derby, where they were comfortably beaten 3-0 by rivals Orlando Pirates.
Glody Lilepo proved to be the hero on the afternoon, netting the decisive goal in the 69th minute to move his side up to fifth in the table.
The stats
Kaizer Chiefs Durban City Possession 61% 39% Expected goals (xG) 0.59 0.75 Total shots 15 7
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Deserved three points
Speaking to SuperSport TV after the final whistle, Cedric Kaze expressed his relief and insisted that his side were full value for the result.
"It’s a game that we controlled well since the first minute. This is three points we plainly deserved," the coach stated.
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Building momentum for the future
Kaze is hopeful that the win will restore a sense of calm to the Naturena-based outfit after significant pressure built up during their winless month.
The coach acknowledged the loyalty of the Chiefs faithful and emphasized that every major club experiences periods of fluctuating form. The focus now shifts to maintaining consistency in their upcoming domestic fixtures to ensure this result wasn't a solitary spark.
Addressing the emotional weight of the victory, Kaze added: "It’s gonna give everyone confidence, it’s gonna give everyone serenity to work and to have a good performance in our next game."
"The supporters have always been there for the team and everyone has to know that every team goes through a rough patch.
"We went through it and we hope we are getting out of it and from this performance, we can only improve," he concluded.