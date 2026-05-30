Kaizer Chiefs' CAF Champions League mandate was 'not logical' claims axed co-coach Cedric Kaze
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Unrealistic expectations at Naturena
Former Kaizer Chiefs co-coach Cedric Kaze has broken his silence following his exit from the Soweto giants, hinting that the club’s mandate to secure CAF Champions League qualification may have been a step too ambitious. Kaze, who worked alongside Khalil Ben Youssef, saw his stint at Naturena come to an end this week.
Despite the optimism that greeted their arrival, the technical team ultimately fell short of the top-two finish demanded by the club hierarchy.
Reflecting on the intense pressure to deliver a return to Africa’s elite club competition, Kaze suggested that Chiefs’ recent struggles did not necessarily align with such an immediate high-stakes objective.
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A lack of logic
Kaze pointed out that the Glamour Boys had been largely absent from the continental stage for a significant period before their recent Nedbank Cup success.
Speaking on MSW with Robert Marawa, the former co-coach explained that while the ambition was admirable, it didn’t quite align with the reality of the squad's recent struggles in the Premier Soccer League.
“They did mention that they wanted a Champions League spot, which, when you look at it,” Kaze stated.
“You take the history of the club for the last five years. I feel it’s not a logical target, and because as well, we finished outside top eight, it’s been six years that the club hasn’t been in CAF.
"We went there this season when we won the Nedbank Cup, and that’s why we say we live with a mind that we have done what we could with the resources that we had.”
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Leaving the club in a better place
While Kaze was critical of the specific mandates, he acknowledged that a club of Chiefs' stature should always be aiming for the stars.
He maintained that despite the lack of a Champions League berth, the performance metrics and overall identity of the team had seen a notable upturn during his time in Naturena.
“It’s probably, they want to go [to the Champions League]; you can’t also blame them for that,” Kaze added.
“I truly believe that in how we play and the statistics of the team improved from the last few seasons’.
"I’m glad we got the opportunity to do what we love, and we leave the team in a better position than what we found it at.”
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What comes next for Kaze?
The Burundian tactician also opened up on his next move, confirming that he is currently in discussions with a PSL club ahead of the upcoming season.
“There are some talks that are happening, and if it goes well, I’ll gladly take the job because I believe that I know the platform, the league, and the players. I’m pretty sure that I can be helpful."