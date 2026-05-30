Kaizer Chiefs' CAF Champions League mandate was 'not logical' claims axed co-coach Cedric Kaze

Kaze pointed out that the Glamour Boys had been largely absent from the continental stage for a significant period before their recent Nedbank Cup success.

Speaking on MSW with Robert Marawa, the former co-coach explained that while the ambition was admirable, it didn’t quite align with the reality of the squad's recent struggles in the Premier Soccer League.

“They did mention that they wanted a Champions League spot, which, when you look at it,” Kaze stated.

“You take the history of the club for the last five years. I feel it’s not a logical target, and because as well, we finished outside top eight, it’s been six years that the club hasn’t been in CAF.

"We went there this season when we won the Nedbank Cup, and that’s why we say we live with a mind that we have done what we could with the resources that we had.”



