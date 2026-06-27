Kaizer Chiefs assistant Dillon Sheppard opens up on coaching badges and avoiding being left behind - 'It's important to acquire the knowledge'
The evolution of a modern coach
Dillon Sheppard is a man on a mission to ensure he remains at the forefront of tactical innovation.
Speaking in an interview with SABC Sport, the Kaizer Chiefs second assistant coach explained that his transition to a highly qualified coach has been driven by a desire to never stop learning.
With a playing career spanning nearly two decades, he understands that past accolades mean little without modern qualifications.
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'The education process is so important'
"The education process is so important, you know, if you look back at my playing career over nineteen years, it is something that gives you more experience, and it also increases your knowledge about the game," Sheppard stated.
He noted that the transition from onto the pitch to the touchline requires a completely different mindset, one that is rooted in academic and practical study of the game’s ever-changing dynamics.
In a world where football tactics are evolving at breakneck speed, Sheppard believes that standing still is the equivalent of moving backwards.
Avoiding the stagnation trap
His commitment to securing his CAF A Licence is a testament to this philosophy. For Sheppard, the badge is more than just a piece of paper.
"Our game is moving, and as soon as you stand still, you will get left behind," Sheppard added.
"It's also important to acquire the knowledge on how to develop young players and how to work at that senior level.
"I'm very happy to get my License."
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A global education path
Interestingly, Sheppard’s quest for knowledge saw him secure a UEFA A Licence before finalising his CAF equivalent, showcasing a diverse educational background that encompasses both African and European football standards.
"I started with my SAFA D License while I was still playing in 2016, and then I got my CAF C license in 2017, which was the last year of my playing career.
"I then opted to go and do my UEFA License, started with UEFA C, built up with my UEFA B, and then my A License," he explained.
This rigorous path ensures he is well-prepared for Chiefs' upcoming campaign in the CAF Confederation Cup during the 2026/27 season.