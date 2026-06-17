Kaizer Chiefs announce familiar face as new head coach with technical bench appointments and return to pre-season training confirmed
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The leading man for the job
Following the departure of Nasreddine Nabi at the start of the 2025/26 PSL campaign, pressure has been mounting on the Motaung family to secure a coach capable of matching the stature and ambitions of the Soweto giants.
In the interim, co-coaches Cedric Kaze and Khalil Ben Youssef stepped in and guided Amakhosi to a top-three finish as well as qualification for the CAF Confederation Cup.
However, uncertainty lingered around the club’s long-term direction after the co-coaches contracts were allowed to wind down.
After much speculation in the media the club have settled on their next permanent coach.
The announcement
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The Kaizer Chiefs statement
The club also posted a statement to their official website on Wednesday:
Kaizer Chiefs are pleased to announce the appointment of Fernando da Cruz as Head Coach. He has signed a two-year contract with a one-year option, effective 1 July 2026.
Born in France, Da Cruz comes highly qualified with a UEFA Pro Licence, the highest coaching certification in football.
He worked briefly with Chiefs during pre-season two years ago before joining the Moroccan Football Federation, where he served as Technical Director until the end of June. He will officially take charge of Amakhosi at the beginning of July.
The 54-year-old brings a wealth of experience to the Soweto giants. His remarkable coaching journey includes three separate stints at French powerhouse Lille, where he worked under renowned Argentine manager, Marcelo Bielsa, and helped nurture future international stars such as Idrissa Gueye, Lucas Digne, Victor Osimhen, and Eden Hazard.
Da Cruz’s success, however, extends beyond Europe. In the 2022/23 season, he impressively guided AS FAR to the Moroccan Botola League title, cementing his reputation as a proven winner. His strong background in youth development and academy structures aligns neatly with Chiefs’ long-term vision.
Joining him on the bench will be Assistant Coach Mahmoud Abbas, a 35-year-old Egyptian with vast experience who will add further depth to the technical team.
The sports science portfolio will come under the direction of Julien Le Heran, who was also born in France.
The squad returns to training on Thursday 18 June, with the assistant-coach overseeing baseline preparations before Da Cruz’s arrival in just under a fortnight’s time. On his arrival, the coach will use the few days before a pre-season camp to evaluate the team and its progress.
The team will leave for the training camp shortly afterwards where the coaches will get more time to familiarise themselves with the players and ensure that they are ready for the challenging season ahead.
More announcements will follow.
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Familiarity and track record
The 53-year-old French mentor is no stranger to the high-pressure environments of elite African football.
He recently stepped down from his position as Technical Coach at the Royal Moroccan Football Federation to clear the path for a potential return to club management.
His previous experience at AS FAR has given him a unique insight into the standards required to compete at the top levels of this continent's club football.
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A long-term project in Soweto
The appointment of Da Cruz is seen as a long-term play rather than a quick fix after granting him a two-year contract with an option for an additional season.
This stability is something the Amakhosi faithful have been craving after several seasons of inconsistency.
By bringing in a coach with a proven history of player development, tactical organization and with an inside knowlege of the club, Chiefs are hoping to finally reclaim their status as the dominant force in South African football.
A high-profile pre-season tour of Germany is already on the cards for July, where the team will be thrown into the deep end against top European opposition as preparations for the new campaign under the new coach intensify.