Juventus are gearing up for a crucial few days on two fronts: Saturday's second league game against Parma at 8.45pm at the Allianz Stadium, and the final frantic days of the transfer window, with the Kenan Yildiz operation now taking centre stage after he returned from the win in Frosinone with a fracture of the fifth metatarsal in his left foot.





Following the blow of Monday's tests at JMedical and the consultations over the past 48 hours, the time has come for the Turkish No 10 to go under the knife. Barring any surprises, the wait should not be long: according to La Gazzetta dello Sport, the Juventus staff are aiming to schedule the operation by the start of next week.