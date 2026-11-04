Kenan Yıldız is set to step up his recovery. As Tuttosport reports today, the Turkish player has completed a long spell of work at JMedical. He still has pain in his left foot, but it is entirely bearable, as his excellent results in the latest physical tests show. He should begin working on the pitch next week, separately from the group. That will be an important step towards his return, although he remains at least a month or so away from a competitive match. The first step has been taken. The former Bayern player will be eased back gradually, without rushing or taking risks. His workload will increase over the coming days according to how his body responds.
Juventus: when will Kenan Yıldız return? He will resume training on the pitch next week
When will Yildiz return?
If his recovery goes smoothly and there are no setbacks, Yildiz will be able to rejoin the squad in the first few days of December, with an eye on the match against Monza (scheduled for the 14th) or the one against Roma at the Olimpico (scheduled for the 19th). Spalletti won't rush him. Yildiz remains a unique, almost irreplaceable player, but Alajbegovic's progress means there is no need to bring him back early. The Turk will be the first of the long-term absentees to return. Locatelli and Thuram will remain at J-Medical until at least the end of December and will not be seen until 2027.
What happened to Yildiz?
Yildiz has played just once this year, against Frosinone on 23 August. Later that month, he underwent surgery on his left foot because of a fracture at the base of his fifth metatarsal.
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