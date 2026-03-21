Juventus v Sassuolo: CM’s player ratings: Bremer and Locatelli – what mistakes! Grosso’s miracle, Muric unbeatable

Perin 6: His through ball set up the move that led to the opening goal; he does not appear to bear any particular responsibility for Pinamonti’s goal





Kalulu 6: He stepped up his intensity in the closing stages and delivered a couple of balls into the box that led to Locatelli’s missed penalty and other dangerous situations.





Bremer 5: He has looked lacklustre for a few games now and seems to be a step behind his best form. It wasn’t just a feeling; the run with which Pinamonti beat him proves it.





Kelly 6: He improved at the back; when Sassuolo attacked his side, he was forced to move around and find other spaces.

From 80' Vlahovic 6: He returns, comes on and wins a penalty. Welcome back





Cambiaso 5.5: With the ball at his feet, he doesn’t exactly come up with anything memorable, but the worst comes in defence when Volpato leaves him standing on more than one occasion.

From 60' Miretti 6: He brings greater fluidity to the build-up play.





McKennie 5: Amidst the sea of complications Juve created for themselves tonight, he was adrift and lacked the rhythm to extricate himself and try to pull the team out of it.





Locatelli 5: It was almost as crucial as the one in Venice last year, but this time he got it badly wrong. It is not these details that determine a performance which, in any case, falls short of a pass mark due to the many errors.





Thuram 5.5: He started well and seemed to open up a range of possibilities for Juventus in midfield with his bursts of pace. Then he flopped, curling up on himself in a constant search for a breakthrough which, however, either failed to materialise or was promptly repelled by Sassuolo

From 60' Koopmeiners 5.5: Not a memorable entrance, just when a change of pace was needed.





Conceicao 6.5: The most dangerous player, even when nothing else seemed to be happening around him. He provided the assist for Yildiz and created a series of chances that were not taken by himself or his teammates.

From 87' Zhegrova n/a





Boga 6: He tried and almost managed to disrupt the opposition’s plans and make a decisive impact, but there was always something missing

From 80' Milik 6: Back on the pitch 665 days later – who knows, perhaps this really is a new beginning.





Yildiz 6: The goal was a flash of brilliance in a match that, however, had its share of dark moments





Manager Spalletti 5.5: Juventus drop crucial points and, before conceding the equaliser, the feeling is that he went into the match underestimating its significance.