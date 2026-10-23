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Cm grafica Alajbegovic Juventus Inside 16 9Getty Images
Gianluca Minchiotti
Translated by

Juventus, this is how you lose Alajbegovic: he can improve, others no longer can

Juventus
K. Alajbegovic
Originals
Opinion
Serie A

Juventus have many ‘older’ players whose limitations are now well known and recur year after year under different managers. Decisions must not hinder the development of those who, by contrast, have plenty of room for improvement.

Juventus' 2-2 draw with Rennes in the Europa League has not deepened their crisis, but it has not solved it either. Even allowing for the controversially disallowed goal that would have made it 3-2 and their positive reaction after falling behind, Luciano Spalletti's side showed shortcomings in mentality, tactics and technique. Juve sit among the top eight in the Europa League as they aim to qualify directly for the last 16 without going through the play-offs. In the league, the Old Lady remain eighth.


Beyond the points and the tables, Juventus-Rennes revealed plenty about the team, the manager and the players. Luciano Spalletti keeps trying different tactics, frequently changing formation even during matches to find the best fit for his players. Thursday evening's match and the league defeat to Lazio also offered plenty of insight into individual players.


  • Who has no room for improvement

    Many Juventus players look to have little room for improvement. Their form has fluctuated, more for some than others, but some have performed much the same under Thiago Motta, Igor Tudor and Spalletti. That includes Bremer, Gatti, Cambiaso, Douglas Luiz, McKennie, Kalulu and Nico Gonzalez, as well as the injured Locatelli and Thuram. These are fully formed players, with strengths and weaknesses of their own: could another manager (Conte, Inzaghi) really get much more out of them? Could they turn a corner? There is reason to doubt it.


  • Focus on those who can improve

    Juventus, by contrast, can and must work with their new arrivals, especially the younger players. They need to establish their identity and find their place. They have room to improve, in some cases considerably. Woltemade is one of them (though his straight loan means he cannot be seen as part of a project). Above all, there is Yildiz, when he returns from injury, and, at the moment, Alajbegovic.

  • The Alajbegovic case

    Alajbegovic was born in 2007. The former Salzburg player began the season well, showing his class and great potential, as he had also done for his national team, but his recent appearances tell a different story. Alajbegovic has played his part in that, but the team's instability, changes of formation (particularly the 3-5-2, which does not suit him), uncertainty over the manager's future and struggles of the older players, who should theoretically be leading the group, are now hampering the number 17's integration. Juventus must do everything they can to stop that.


    For Juventus, giving more playing time to a 19-year-old potential champion, even if his inexperience leads to mistakes, makes more sense than relying on players whose many limitations and few qualities are already obvious.

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LEC

LEC

Serie A

25 Oct 2026

JUV

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