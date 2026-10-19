Luciano Spalletti, who replaced the sacked Igor Tudor on 30 October 2025, has spent a year in the Juventus dugout across two seasons. Sunday evening's heavy defeat to Lazio at the Allianz Stadium and the post-match comments have plunged Juve into a deep crisis and left Spalletti himself facing scrutiny over his record in charge of Juventus.





Spalletti has taken charge of Juventus in 36 league matches (29 rounds in 2025/2026 and seven rounds in 2026-27). Of those 36 games, he has won 18, exactly half. Cup matches improve his record only slightly (25 wins in 47 matches).





36 league matches with Spalletti in charge

18 wins

11 draws

7 defeats

65 points from a possible 108 (average: 1.81 points per match)



