Juventus, Spalletti cannot fail to recover Woltemade

Nick Woltemade is not a Juventus player. He arrived on a dry loan from Newcastle and there is no option to buy, but getting him back for Spalletti is a mission that cannot be put on hold. In physical terms, the German is unique in the Juventus squad. More importantly, with nine matches to come in the space of a month, and Juventus also playing Europa League games on Thursdays with less recovery time, he will be not just a natural alternative to Kolo Muani, but a necessary one.

Right now, his impact on the team in the league has been almost non-existent: 0 goals and 0 assists, but also an xG of 0.27, a very low figure for a striker. That comes from one shot on target and two off target, including one big chance missed. Woltemade has also managed just one big chance created in his link-up play with his team-mates, along with 0.05 xA (expected assists). The figure that worries Spalletti most, though, is the three times he has lost possession, along with only 50% of aerial duels won and 71% of tackles won.

That shows his condition, physically but above all mentally, is still a long way from its best. Spalletti needs to get Woltemade back. Turning him again into a potentially European-level bomber and shaking off the label of being only a social media phenomenon is the toughest mission he faces.