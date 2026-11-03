Next matches AZ Europa League 15:00 JUV

Juventus shareholders meet today. The meeting starts at 10am at the Allianz Stadium, with approval of the accounts, the appointment of two members of the board of directors and authority for a capital increase on the agenda.

Shareholders will vote on the accounts for the year ending 30 June 2026, which recorded a loss of 66 million, and whether to authorise the board to carry out a capital increase of up to 250 million, "to support the strengthening of the capital structure and sporting competitiveness, possible upgrades to strategic property assets (first and foremost, the Allianz Stadium), the enhancement of the brand and economic and financial sustainability". Majority shareholder Exor, the holding company of the Elkann-Agnelli family, has guaranteed it will cover its share (65.4%) and any unsubscribed portion. It has already paid 60 million in advance.