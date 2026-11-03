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Carnevali Grafica Juve
Gianluca Minchiotti
Translated by

Juventus shareholders’ meeting, Carnevali: “We speak through our actions, we must get back to winning”

Juventus
Serie A

Shareholders approve the accounts (showing a loss) and give the go-ahead for a capital increase

Next matches
AZ

AZ

Europa League

05 Nov 2026

JUV

JUV

Juventus shareholders meet today. The meeting starts at 10am at the Allianz Stadium, with approval of the accounts, the appointment of two members of the board of directors and authority for a capital increase on the agenda.

Shareholders will vote on the accounts for the year ending 30 June 2026, which recorded a loss of 66 million, and whether to authorise the board to carry out a capital increase of up to 250 million, "to support the strengthening of the capital structure and sporting competitiveness, possible upgrades to strategic property assets (first and foremost, the Allianz Stadium), the enhancement of the brand and economic and financial sustainability". Majority shareholder Exor, the holding company of the Elkann-Agnelli family, has guaranteed it will cover its share (65.4%) and any unsubscribed portion. It has already paid 60 million in advance.

  • Carnevali speaks

    Juventus chief executive Giovanni Carnevali opened proceedings with a pledge, as reported by Gazzetta.it: "We must respect our fans and embody the Juventus spirit. I promise commitment, clear ideas and a real desire to get things done. We must not talk too much; we must let our actions speak. And we must remember that UEFA's requirements have to be respected: we are not thinking of doing anything extraordinary, but with the resources we have, we must make Juve a great club. Juve must get back to winning. We need planning and unity. We must rediscover enthusiasm and a sense of belonging. What I have had to do over these four months is learn as much as possible about our club and our structure. I understand the world of Juventus, its history and its values more and more, and what we must try to have within us. Come on, Juve."

    President Gianluca Ferrero described Giovanni Carnevali's remarks as "A lively start".

  • The CFO Cerrato

    Stefano Cerrato, Juventus's Chief Financial Officer, gave his outlook for the current financial year: "A loss is still expected, mainly because of lower revenue from the Europa League than from the Champions League. The financial result will be influenced by sporting results and the effects of transfer activity in January and June."

  • A shareholder attacks Elkann

    Shareholder Andrea Danubi criticised the ownership: "Five years of investments and bad decisions – reports Gazzetta.it – Elkann has been described as a silent shareholder, so why keep Juve at all costs? If someone puts up with the club like a family ornament, entrusts it to the wrong people and does not defend it in the appropriate forums, they do not love it. Our Juventus were the Juventus of Andrea Agnelli and Antonio Giraudo. Now, by contrast, we start from scratch every year. We need a Michel Platini in the mould of Boniperti."

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  • Del Piero invoked

    Juventus shareholder Ezio Mosso, as reported by Gazzetta.it: "Alessandro Del Piero has never been brought into this circle. We only see him on TV. He is the epitome of a great champion who has never opposed the club in difficult times and who is Juventus through and through. When will the time come for Alex to defend the Juventus cause with his charisma?".

  • Carnevali on the FIGC

    Discussing the FIGC elections, Carnevali said: "Adriano Galliani and Giovanni Malagò are two prominent figures, people of great ability. The vote will take place on 14 December in any case, so we have plenty of time to assess the candidates and look at their programmes. I think we also need to listen to all the other groups involved, but above all, I think we as clubs should contribute to improving the system and support whoever becomes the new federation president."

Next matches
AZ

AZ

Europa League

05 Nov 2026

JUV

JUV