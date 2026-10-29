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CM Grafica Juventus Kolo Muani Woltemade 16 9 nuovaGetty Images/Calciomercato
Gianluca Minchiotti
Translated by

Juventus, Serie A’s 13th-ranked attack: are Kolo Muani and Woltemade the worst strike partnership ever?

Juventus
Serie A
N. Woltemade
R. Kolo Muani

Juventus’ goalscoring figures have been terrible for seven seasons

Next matches
JUV

JUV

Serie A

01 Nov 2026

NAP

NAP

Juventus' attack provides the most damning statistic of their disastrous start to the season: just 11 goals, leaving them 13th in Serie A for goals scored. Inter, the most prolific team, have already scored 25. Zhegrova and Bremer have scored two each for Juventus, while Conceicao, Douglas Luiz, Gatti, Kolo Muani, Koopmeiners, Nico Gonzalez and McKennie have one apiece.

In nine rounds of league matches, Juventus' forwards have scored just one goal between them: Kolo Muani has one, Woltemade none. If they continue like this, the Frenchman and the German would be well on their way to being remembered as the worst strike partnership of all time in Juventus history.

The Europa League has been kinder to Juventus. They have scored nine goals in three matches in the competition: Woltemade has three, Kolo Muani and Celik two each, and Alajbegovic and Nico Gonzalez one each.

Season after season, Juventus have struggled for league goals, long enough for it to feel like a footballing era. In the seven league seasons following their last Serie A title in 2019-20, Juventus have never had Serie A's most prolific attack and have ranked among the top three only once (third-most prolific in 2025-26). Otherwise, they have finished well down the rankings.

  • Juventus’ attack in the last seven league seasons

    At matchday nine of 2026-27, Spalletti's Juventus rank 13th in Serie A for goals scored with 11 (Inter lead with 25).

    Under Tudor and Spalletti in 2025-26, Juventus scored 61 Serie A goals, the league's third-highest tally (Inter led with 89).

    Juventus scored 58 Serie A goals under Motta and Tudor in 2024-25, the league's seventh-highest tally (Inter led with 79).

    With Allegri as manager in 2023-24, Juventus scored 54 Serie A goals, the seventh-highest tally (Inter led with 89).

    In 2022-23, Allegri's Juventus scored 56 Serie A goals, the league's sixth-highest tally (Napoli led with 77).

    Allegri's Juventus scored 57 Serie A goals in 2021-22, the league's 11th-highest tally (Inter led with 84).

    With Pirlo as manager in 2020-21, Juventus scored 77 Serie A goals, the fourth-highest tally (Atalanta led with 90).

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Next matches
JUV

JUV

Serie A

01 Nov 2026

NAP

NAP