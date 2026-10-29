Next matches JUV Serie A 14:45 NAP

Juventus' attack provides the most damning statistic of their disastrous start to the season: just 11 goals, leaving them 13th in Serie A for goals scored. Inter, the most prolific team, have already scored 25. Zhegrova and Bremer have scored two each for Juventus, while Conceicao, Douglas Luiz, Gatti, Kolo Muani, Koopmeiners, Nico Gonzalez and McKennie have one apiece.

In nine rounds of league matches, Juventus' forwards have scored just one goal between them: Kolo Muani has one, Woltemade none. If they continue like this, the Frenchman and the German would be well on their way to being remembered as the worst strike partnership of all time in Juventus history.

The Europa League has been kinder to Juventus. They have scored nine goals in three matches in the competition: Woltemade has three, Kolo Muani and Celik two each, and Alajbegovic and Nico Gonzalez one each.

Season after season, Juventus have struggled for league goals, long enough for it to feel like a footballing era. In the seven league seasons following their last Serie A title in 2019-20, Juventus have never had Serie A's most prolific attack and have ranked among the top three only once (third-most prolific in 2025-26). Otherwise, they have finished well down the rankings.