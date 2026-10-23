Juventus' injury list keeps growing, with Zeki Celik and Nico Gonzalez the latest to join it. Scans at J|medical revealed a low-grade injury to Celik's left biceps femoris and a low-grade injury to Nico Gonzalez's right soleus. More than seven months of the season remain, yet by the end of October Juventus have already had no fewer than 16 players in the treatment room with injuries of varying kinds. They range from the very serious injuries suffered by Kamil Grabara and Manuel Locatelli to the minor fatigue experienced by McKennie and Sarr.
Juventus’s injury record: 16 players in the treatment room, the list and the causes
THE CAUSES
The long list of injuries has several causes, from traumatic injuries (for example, Yildiz and Conceicao) to pre-existing muscle problems and minor niggles carried over from elsewhere (Sarr). Yet there may be a common thread. Juventus have had more injured players on average than any other Serie A team in recent years, culminating in this season's record. One possible reason lies in the constant changes at Continassa.
How many changes among the fitness coaches
Juventus have gone from Paratici to Cherubini, Giuntoli, Comolli and Carnevali in senior management, while Allegri, Sarri, Pirlo, Allegri again, Motta, Tudor and Spalletti have taken turns in the dugout. The fitness coach's role has seen just as much turnover. After Simone Folletti's five years between 2014 and 2019, the job has passed from one coach to another since 2019: Losi, Ranzato, Bertelli, Folletti again, Colinet, Licini, Pertusio, Ragnacci and, now, Sinatti. That constant turnover hasn't helped.
The list
Jérémie Boga: muscle injury
Juan Cabal: muscle injury
Andrea Cambiaso: ankle sprain
Zeki Celik: muscle injury
Francisco Conceicao: dislocated shoulder
Jeff Ekhator: two muscle injuries
Federico Gatti: ankle problems
Nico Gonzalez: muscle injury
Kamil Grabara: cruciate ligament
Randal Kolo Muani: broken finger
Manuel Locatelli: meniscus
Weston McKennie: muscle fatigue
Arek Milik: muscle problem
Pape Sarr: muscle fatigue, behind in preparations
Khéphren Thuram: patellar chondropathy
Kenan Yildiz: fractured fifth metatarsal
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