Juventus' injury list keeps growing, with Zeki Celik and Nico Gonzalez the latest to join it. Scans at J|medical revealed a low-grade injury to Celik's left biceps femoris and a low-grade injury to Nico Gonzalez's right soleus. More than seven months of the season remain, yet by the end of October Juventus have already had no fewer than 16 players in the treatment room with injuries of varying kinds. They range from the very serious injuries suffered by Kamil Grabara and Manuel Locatelli to the minor fatigue experienced by McKennie and Sarr.



