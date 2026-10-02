Juventus lost today's test at Continassa 1-0 to Cremonese, with Bonazzoli scoring from a Licina assist, and there were some positive signs for Luciano Spalletti and others that were less encouraging. One of the main boosts for the Juventus manager was the return of Andrea Cambiaso, who has recovered from injury and got 66 minutes under his belt, first in central midfield alongside Weston McKennie and then on the right. New signing Norberto Neto did not feature, though, as he is still working on his fitness.





More worrying was the attacking display, with Juventus creating very little. There are plenty of mitigating factors: among the few first-team players available, almost all were defenders, with the exception of McKennie and Randal Kolo Muani. The tempo and intensity were also those of a training session. Even so, Juventus still found it very difficult to create chances, or even simply get a shot away. Over the whole match, they managed two shots off target, from Amaradio and Ripani, one effort against the outside of the post from Durmisi, and a crossbar strike that came more by accident, with a miscued shot-cross from Guerra.







