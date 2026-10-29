From tomorrow, Juventus will stay at JTC Continassa, their headquarters, ahead of Sunday evening's match against Napoli. Carnevali has called on Bremer and his team-mates for an immediate response, both in results and in their approach during matches. Everyone now has to give the owners, the club and the fans the answers they need.

The whole squad will be at the training base as they await the verdict on the pitch. The result against Napoli will decide Spalletti's future as manager.