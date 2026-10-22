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cm tomori juventus
Emanuele Tramacere
Translated by

Juventus have not given up on Tomori: low-cost signing from AC Milan if Bremer leaves

Juventus
AC Milan
Serie A
Bayer Leverkusen
G. Bremer
F. Tomori

Juventus have clear ideas for the next winter transfer window, but one major question to resolve. In recent days, the Bremer issue has resurfaced after a statement from him prompted Luciano Spalletti to gather the squad and bring everyone face to face in an effort to pull them back together.

With finances tight and renewed interest in the Brazilian at Bayer Leverkusen, sporting director Frederic Massara has begun weighing up his winter transfer options again. One name has quickly returned to the fore as a possible replacement for the former Torino player if he leaves: Fikayo Tomori.


  • Bremer and the costs on the balance sheet

    Bremer's contract runs until 30 June 2029, having last been renewed in August 2024. His impact on the club's accounts has gradually fallen over the years. As of 30 June 2026, his remaining book value stood at around €20 million. In January, it will drop to around €16 million, the figure used to calculate any capital gain. His wages remain a substantial expense: €5 million net a year, or €9.2 million gross, making him one of the three most expensive players on the books.


  • Departure in January?

    With those figures in mind, Carnevali and Massara are weighing up their transfer options as they work to reduce the squad's cost on the balance sheet under the terms of their settlement agreement with UEFA. After the failed summer sale, interest from Bayer Leverkusen could offer a way out if the club receives a more than favourable financial offer.

    Bremer is no longer untouchable. But anyone who wants him will have to pay the club far more than the €35 million being discussed in Germany.

  • Tomori is a favourite of Massara’s

    If Bremer's sale were to go through, Juventus would need to sign another defender. Gazzetta dello Sport reports that sporting director Massara would still favour Fikayo Tomori.

    Massara has admired Tomori since AC Milan's Serie A title win. His contract expires on 30 June 2027, and Amorim left him out of the squad in the summer. That could make him a low-cost signing, leaving Juventus plenty of room to pursue the long-awaited attacking signing.

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