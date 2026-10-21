Juventus go all out for Raimondo: their strategy

Looking to the future, Juventus are considering Antonio Raimondo for their attack. According to Tuttosport, the striker, born in 2004 and on loan at Frosinone from Bologna, has caught the eye of Juventus scouts after scoring seven goals in the first seven matchdays.





His hat-trick against Sassuolo has brought even more attention to the young centre-forward, regarded as one of Italian football's most promising prospects. Juventus are monitoring him as they look to rejuvenate their squad and invest in Italian talent.