"Having come through the Juventus youth academy from childhood, playing for every age group up to the Under-17s and Under-20s, Elimoghale made his debut for Juventus Next Gen this season and has made a total of 10 appearances in these opening months across the league and the Serie C Coppa Italia.

On 17 September 2026, he also received the first call-up of his career to the first squad, for the match against NEC on the opening matchday of the Europa League league phase.

A talented player with potential who will continue his development at Juventus: congratulations, Destiny, see you on the pitch!"