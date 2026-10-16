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CM Grafica Juventus Kolo Muani Woltemade 16 9 nuovaGetty Images/Calciomercato
Gianluca Minchiotti
Translated by

Juventus consider starting Kolo Muani and Woltemade together against Lazio. Here’s who would miss out

Juventus
R. Kolo Muani
N. Woltemade
Serie A

After Juventus’ good performance in the final half-hour in Vigo, with both strikers on the pitch, Spalletti is considering starting them together.

With Juventus-Lazio set for Sunday evening, the idea of starting Randal Kolo Muani and Nick Woltemade together is gaining traction by the hour. Playing together in the closing stages of the Old Lady's Europa League win away at Celta Vigo, the two forwards transformed Juventus. Both scored as the team came from behind.


Woltemade, poor in the first half like almost the entire team, returned with a different attitude after the break and equalised in the 58th minute, his second goal for Juventus after his penalty against NEC, also in the Europa League. Kolo Muani then replaced an ineffective Alajbegovic in the 64th minute, giving Juventus and Woltemade an extra gear. Woltemade moved with greater purpose before the Frenchman scored the winner in the 92nd minute.


  • What Woltemade thinks

    After the match, Woltemade said: "I like playing with Kolo Muani. We did really well today and he scored his second consecutive goal. Did Capello tell Spalletti before the match that Kolo Muani and I should play together? Yes, but I'm not the manager: I trust him. I think that if we keep scoring goals, it can only help us."


    Spalletti has the idea in mind, regardless of Capello's suggestions. The good final half-hour against Celta could even convince the Juventus manager to start both players against Lazio in Sunday's late fixture in the seventh round of Serie A. Nothing is certain yet, and we'll see what he says at his pre-match press conference.

  • Who misses out?

    If Kolo Muani and Woltemade both start, who misses out? Compared with the line-up fielded in Vigo, one of Conceicao and Alajbegovic could be on the bench. If Spalletti needs to replace either Kolo Muani or Woltemade during the match, he has Nico Gonzalez and Boga as options. Boga trained with the squad today and could return to the matchday squad after more than a month.

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18 Oct 2026

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