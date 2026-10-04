Jurgen Klopp and Kostas Tsimikas reunite as Germany prepare for Nations League clash with Greece

Speaking ahead of the fixture, Tsimikas emphasized that Greece's tactical discipline under Ivan Jovanovic has transformed their international standing. Meanwhile, his former club manager frankly conceded that Greece fully earned their 1-0 win in Augsburg last month.

Both men reflected on the growth of the Greek national setup.

"We are proving our worth as players and as a country," Tsimikas told reporters. "We are on the verge of achieving great things. Everyone wants to play in a major tournament. We train hard, and these three matches have certainly helped us. They were stepping stones to get us here, and they made us better prepared to perform as a team."

Klopp acknowledged his side's shortcomings in their first encounter.

"In the first meeting we tried a lot of things, some of which worked out, but not enough to beat Greece," Klopp admitted. "They played with a lot of tactical discipline and their win was not undeserved, I have to say. You never know for sure in football, but you can have expectations and a strong feeling."