Julian Alvarez is perfect for Barcelona! Arsenal should avoid getting involved in transfer war between La Liga champions & Atletico Madrid

Atletico Madrid swooped to secure Alvarez's signature in a blockbuster £82 million ($11m) deal, and he clearly hinted at his desire for a more important role during his official presentation. "I felt that I needed a change in my career. I needed to look for a new challenge and I believe that this club gives me the tools to give my best."

Alvarez added: "I've come here to help the team and to fight for every title. I'm very happy and motivated.





"I spoke to [Diego] Simeone and he said he wanted me to come here. He said that I was going to help the team and they would enhance my strengths and help me improve on my weaknesses. My aim is to show my best form, help the team win and take Atlético to the highest level."

Unfortunately, Alvarez hasn't quite achieved those aims since making that brave decision. Atletico have yet to win a trophy with the former Man City man spearheading the attack, and after scoring an impressive 17 goals in his debut La Liga campaign, he only managed to record eight last term.

Alvarez has become a leading man, but in a team that doesn't play to his strengths. At the age of 26, with his peak years just around the corner, he has realised the time is right for another "new challenge". According to ESPN, Alvarez's preferred destination is Barcelona, who have gone public with their interest and invited the wrath of Atletico's senior officials.

It appears that Atletico will stop at nothing to ensure that Alvarez does not join Barca, which leaves the door open for rival suitors Arsenal. However, the new Premier League champions have no pressing need to get involved in this particular transfer war. Alvarez is far better suited to Barca, and if they can get a deal over the line, he could go on to achieve all of his remaining career goals at the Spotify Camp Nou.