Will he sign Vinicius and Alvarez? Arteta responds to the big transfer market questions

Mikel Arteta refused to be drawn on a move for Julian Alvarez, the Argentine striker also wanted by Barcelona, during this summer's transfer window. Arsenal's manager did confirm, though, that Swedish striker Viktor Gyokeres will stay at the club.

Asked in a press conference whether he wanted to bring Alvarez to the Emirates, Arteta replied: "I won't talk about a player who doesn't belong to our club. I'm very happy with the squad we have. And of course, we want to strengthen it further, and we are working actively to do so."

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On whether Gyokeres would remain, the Arsenal boss settled the debate in three words: "Yes, Gyokeres will stay."

The Vinicius deal

Reports linking Arsenal with Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior drew a more cautious response. Arteta refused to go into detail, but he insisted the London club would be "very ambitious" this window.

Fresh off a 4-1 friendly win over Girona, Arteta faced questions on whether new signings were coming, given the noise around the Brazilian. He answered: "We are very active, trying to improve and develop the team. That's clear."

He added: "We expect there to be movements in the next few weeks, naturally, because we want to become better, like anyone else. And you can see that clearly. The transfer market and what our competitors are doing, and what we are doing… we won't sit idly by. And we are very ambitious in what we want to do."

Speaking to the "Daily Mail", the Spaniard went on: "The margins are very tight. And because we want to improve, we need to increase competition internally. We need to make sure we identify the things we are missing in the team, to get bigger margins. And that's the way we have to think."

Young talent Max Dowman also earned praise after scoring and setting up another against Girona. "This is what we want," said Arteta. "When you play for Arsenal, expectations have to be high, and we have to expect very good things. We know what he (Dowman) is capable of delivering. We want him to be more consistent in terms of performance and the actions he can produce. But I think he put in a very good match today."



