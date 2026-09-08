Ready for Anfield! Julian Alvarez headlines Atletico Madrid squad to take on Liverpool

The squad departed Barajas Airport at 10:00 AM before landing on Merseyside around 12:20 PM local time to set up base at The Municipal Hotel. Simeone and a player are scheduled to address the media at 5:45 PM ahead of an open training session on the Anfield pitch at 6:30 PM.

Simeone is without only two players for the trip, with striker Alexander Sorloth continuing his rehabilitation from injury while Arnau Ortiz serves an ongoing suspension dating back to August 2024. The presence of key first-team figures such as Jan Oblak, Koke, Cuti Romero, Jonathan David, and Ademola Lookman underlines the impressive depth at the visitors' disposal.