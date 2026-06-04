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Jose Mourinho wants to sign Arsenal defender Riccardo Calafiori as part of Real Madrid rebuild despite discarding Italian when he was at Roma
The Special One returns to the Bernabeu
Mourinho's second stint at Real Madrid has yet to be officially confirmed, although he has reportedly signed a three-year contract to return to the Spanish giants. The move marks a sensational comeback for the Portuguese tactician, who is expected to be formally announced following the conclusion of this weekend's election to decide Real Madrid's president, in which incumbent Florentino Perez faces a rare challenge from Enrique Riquelme.
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Mourinho targets Arsenal's Italian star
Mourinho has targeted Calafiori as part of his rebuild at the Bernabeu, identifying the Arsenal star as the ideal candidate to bolster his backline. It is a bold move as Mourinho sold Calafiori when he was in charge at Roma - but now believes the 24-year-old would be a great signing for Real Madrid. The Italian has seen his stock rise meteorically since moving to north London in a £42m deal, becoming a vital cog in Mikel Arteta's system.
Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano claimed on his YouTube channel that Real Madrid have already made contact with those close to the defender to explore his availability. However, pryng him away from the Emirates will be no easy feat. Calafiori is a hugely popular member of the Arsenal squad and has just celebrated winning the club’s first title in 22 years.
Building a new defensive wall
The pursuit of Calafiori is part of a broader strategy to reinforce a Madrid defense that Mourinho intends to make impregnable once again. The Portuguese coach has already agreed deals for Inter defender Denzel Dumfries and also Ibrahima Konate, who is set to leave Liverpool. Konate is poised to join on a free transfer while Dumfries has a €20m buy-out, and Mourinho now wants to bring in another versatile defender to complete his trio of new recruits.
Calafiori was at Roma with Mourinho when the Italian club sold him to Basel for just £1.5m in 2022, a decision that now looks like a significant oversight. His ability to operate at both left-back and centre-half makes him a tactical asset that Mourinho is desperate to integrate into his new project, despite having discarded him just a few years ago in the Italian capital.
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Arsenal face a fight to keep their man
While Arsenal are well stocked in the left-back department with the likes of Piero Hincapie and Myles Lewis-Skelly, losing a regular international like Calafiori would be a significant blow to Arteta’s project. The defender was notably the odd man out for the Champions League final, although he was carrying an injury at the time. Real Madrid may see this as an opportunity to test Arsenal’s resolve with a substantial offer in the coming weeks.
With Perez promising to bring "the best players" to the Bernabeu amid the electoral battle, the race for Calafiori's signature is set to become one of the primary sagas of the summer transfer window as Mourinho begins his rebuild in Spain.