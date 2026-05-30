AFP
Jose Mourinho signs three-year contract to return as Real Madrid manager
Perez drives sensational reunion
According to reports from The Athletic, Madrid opened negotiations to appoint Mourinho on May 8 before the Portuguese tactician officially signed his terms last week. The former Chelsea manager chose to leave Benfica, turning down a contract extension in Lisbon to secure his return to the Santiago Bernabeu until 2029. Club president Perez has already triggered presidential elections for June 7, with Mourinho’s formal announcement expected to follow the vote.
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Mourinho delays decision
Mourinho delayed finalising his future until after Benfica's final game of the campaign, which ended in a 3-1 victory over Estoril on May 16. Confirming the situation during a press conference, the manager noted that he had been offered an extension but preferred to wait. However, The Athletic reported that he had already privately conveyed his departure to several people at the Portuguese club, forcing Benfica to track Fulham's Marco Silva as a replacement after Ruben Amorim rejected interest.
Perez takes a gamble
The appointment represents a significant gamble by the 79-year-old Perez, who single-handedly drove the pursuit of Mourinho rather than utilising the club's general manager. Madrid are currently reeling from an incredibly turbulent period, having sacked Xabi Alonso in January before interim coach Alvaro Arbeloa stepped down. Perez believes Mourinho's trademark belligerence is exactly what a feuding dressing room needs to restore stability and halt a painful domestic decline.
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Dressing room issues loom
Mourinho faces immediate challenges, including a furious fanbase and rising squad tensions amplified by Kylian Mbappe’s recent ‘fourth choice’ comment. The manager must also navigate fallout from past friction involving Vinicius Junior, alongside planned work on summer recruitment and backroom staff restructuring. Having inherited a team that finished consecutive seasons without a major trophy, he must quickly unify the dressing room before pre-season begins.