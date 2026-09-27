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Liverpool v Tottenham Hotspur - Carabao Cup Third RoundGetty Images Sport
Khaled Mahmoud

Jeremie Frimpong dropped from Netherlands squad as Jurrien Timber returns

J. Frimpong
Netherlands
Liverpool
Serbia vs Netherlands
Serbia
UEFA Nations League A
Premier League

Jeremie Frimpong has been dealt a significant international blow after being excluded from the Netherlands matchday squad for their Nations League fixture against Serbia. The Liverpool defender will be forced to watch the action from the stands as new manager Xavi reshapes his defensive options.

  • Xavi makes big squad call

    The Liverpool star will be a lonely figure in the stands on Sunday night as he watches the Netherlands take on Serbia. The 25-year-old defender is the only member of the current Oranje international setup who failed to make manager Xavi's final 23-man selection for Sunday evening's Nations League encounter. It represents a significant fall from grace for the former Bayer Leverkusen man, who had been hoping to establish himself as a regular under the new coaching regime.

    Frimpong was named among the substitutes for the Spaniard's inaugural match at the helm, which resulted in a 1-1 stalemate against Germany last Thursday. However, he has clearly failed to convince the former Barcelona manager that he deserves a spot in the active roster for the second match of this window. The official UEFA squad registration confirmed his absence, leaving the energetic full-back as the odd man out in a squad full of high-profile talent.

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    Timber returns to boost Oranje

    While Frimpong faces a spell on the sidelines, the Dutch camp has been bolstered by the return of Arsenal defender Jurrien Timber. Timber was absent from the squad during the draw with Germany due to an injury concern, but he has now been deemed fit enough to take his place in the 23-man list.

    This development adds further scrutiny to Frimpong's current form, which has been a topic of debate since his high-profile move to the Premier League. At Liverpool, the defender has found it difficult to secure a guaranteed starting role, featuring in only three of the club's opening five league fixtures this term. His inability to translate his sensational Bundesliga form to the English top flight is now seemingly impacting his status on the international stage under Xavi's leadership.

  • Struggles for consistency at Anfield

    Frimpong arrived at Anfield with a burgeoning reputation after Liverpool activated his £29.5 million release clause to sign him from Bayer Leverkusen. During his time in Germany, he was a pivotal figure in Xabi Alonso's historic side, contributing a staggering 14 goals and 10 assists during a season where they clinched the Bundesliga title and reached the Europa League final.

    Yet, despite arriving as the direct heir to Trent Alexander-Arnold, the Dutch wing-back failed to replicate that explosive offensive impact during his debut campaign on Merseyside. Instead, he endured a challenging first season at Anfield, managing just one assist and zero goals across all competitions.

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    Redemption chance remains

    Despite this recent setback, the door is not completely closed for Frimpong to salvage his international prospects during the current break. The Netherlands still have upcoming fixtures against Greece and a return match against Serbia where he could potentially work his way back into Xavi's plans. Since making his senior debut in 2023, he has earned 15 caps for his country, though he notably missed out on the summer's World Cup squad under Ronald Koeman.