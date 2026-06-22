Jayden Adams eyes FIFA World Cup knockout spot for Bafana Bafana - 'We are confident of progressing'

Bafana Bafana stand on the brink of a historic breakthrough as they gear up for their decisive Group A showdown at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

While their campaign got off to a frustrating start, a hard-fought point in their previous outing has reignited belief in the camp and kept their knockout-stage ambitions firmly alive.

With a place in the last 32 still within reach, Jayden Adams has revealed that the squad is fully focused and ready for a fierce battle against South Korea as they look to turn their qualification dream into reality.

"We are confident of progressing to the knockout stage, especially after that result and good performance against Czechia," Adams stated as per Sowetan.

"The boys are ready and focused on the job at hand."