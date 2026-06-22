Jayden Adams eyes FIFA World Cup knockout spot for Bafana Bafana - 'We are confident of progressing'
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Adams targeting historic knockout spot
Bafana Bafana stand on the brink of a historic breakthrough as they gear up for their decisive Group A showdown at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
While their campaign got off to a frustrating start, a hard-fought point in their previous outing has reignited belief in the camp and kept their knockout-stage ambitions firmly alive.
With a place in the last 32 still within reach, Jayden Adams has revealed that the squad is fully focused and ready for a fierce battle against South Korea as they look to turn their qualification dream into reality.
"We are confident of progressing to the knockout stage, especially after that result and good performance against Czechia," Adams stated as per Sowetan.
"The boys are ready and focused on the job at hand."
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Stepping up for the suspended Mokoena
The task has been made more difficult by the absence of midfield anchor Teboho Mokoena, who is suspended for the decisive match.
The Mamelodi Sundowns star was the hero in the previous outing, netting a late penalty against Czechia to keep South African hopes alive.
Adams admits that while Mokoena will be missed, the rest of the engine room must take responsibility.
"It is going to be a tough match for us [without Mokoena], but at this level you have to man up," Adams explained.
"It is for me and Thalente [Mbatha] to step up and do the job for him because he did it for us against Czechia."
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'We just need to focus on ourselves'
Despite the challenge posed by the Taegeuk Warriors, Adams remains focused on the squad's emotional and professional goals.
"The plan is to make my family and the nation proud," he added
"The experience here at the World Cup has been good, and I am looking forward to the next game.
"We just need to focus on ourselves."
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From AFCON heartbreak to the World Cup stage
For the 25-year-old midfielder, this tournament represents personal redemption after missing out on the Africa Cup of Nations.
"Not making the Afcon squad last year disappointed me.
"I took time to go home to reflect, and when I came back, I continued to give my all.
"I am happy with the level I am playing at the moment, but I believe I can do better.
“To be honest [I didn’t expect things to happen too quickly].
"But as you grow up, you want to play on a bigger stage. It is the right time, and my performances have been good so far." Adams concluded.