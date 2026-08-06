Itumeleng Khune excited by Kaizer Chiefs' latest signing - 'This is the player I've been looking out for'
Khune welcomes Phili
Kaizer Chiefs legend Itumeleng Khune has given a ringing endorsement of the club's high-profile signing, Langelihle Phili, insisting the 21-year-old winger possesses the flair, confidence and attacking quality needed at Naturena.
Speaking about the arrival of the former Stellenbosch prospect, Khune was quick to offer a warm reception while highlighting exactly why the player is a perfect fit for the Soweto giants.
"First of all, I just want to say welcome to the Amakhosi family. This is the player I've been looking out for, for the past two seasons," Khune told Soccer Laduma.
"And I've been saying that he reminds me of Kgaugelo Sekgota, where he's got those attributes of 1v1."
Comparing Phili to the legends of Naturena
The veteran goalkeeper likened the 21-year-old to some of the most exciting players to have played for Amakhosi, suggesting the new signing has the attributes to follow in the footsteps of the club's most entertaining attacking stars.
Khune elaborated on the specific traits that make Phili such a dangerous proposition for opposition full-backs in the Betway Premiership.
"Taking the player to the cleaners and making sure that he gets himself in good positions to score. 1v1, very good.
"So, Kaizer Chiefs obviously has been known as a team of scouting wingers that are not afraid to take on their opponents.
"And I think Langelihle will fit perfectly."
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A long-term scouting mission complete
The keeper noted that he has watched the player's journey from his time in the Western Cape to his international duties, confirming that Phili has been a standout performer in every environment he has stepped into so far in his young and promising career.
"He reminds me of Jabu Mahlangu, better known as Jabu Pule at that time, growing up. Junior Khanye, Scara Ngobese, Rene Richards.
"You can name all the wingers in the past that have those attributes of taking on players 1v1. So, Langelihle has that.
"And I've been following him at Stellies, and I've been following him at the under-20s. He's been one for the future.
"And I'm very happy that Kaizer Chiefs is able to lend his signature," Khune added.
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Setting the tone for a bright future
As Phili prepares to make his debut for the club, the focus now shifts to how quickly he can adapt to the pressure of playing for one of the continent's biggest teams.
Khune offered some sage advice, emphasising the importance of a strong start to life in Johannesburg.
"And I wish him everything of the best. But again, it's just a matter of having your very best first game.
"That will set the tone for the rest of your career. So, I wish him everything of the best.
"He's such a great player. And Kaizer Chiefs did well to scout him and bring him to the club."
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