Itumeleng Khune excited by Kaizer Chiefs' latest signing - 'This is the player I've been looking out for'

Kaizer Chiefs legend Itumeleng Khune has given a ringing endorsement of the club's high-profile signing, Langelihle Phili, insisting the 21-year-old winger possesses the flair, confidence and attacking quality needed at Naturena.

Speaking about the arrival of the former Stellenbosch prospect, Khune was quick to offer a warm reception while highlighting exactly why the player is a perfect fit for the Soweto giants.

"First of all, I just want to say welcome to the Amakhosi family. This is the player I've been looking out for, for the past two seasons," Khune told Soccer Laduma.

"And I've been saying that he reminds me of Kgaugelo Sekgota, where he's got those attributes of 1v1."







