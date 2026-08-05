Langelihle Phili on honouring his late grandma with 'dream come true' transfer to Kaizer Chiefs - 'Everyone at home supports Amakhosi'

Langelihle Phili has completed his high-profile switch to Kaizer Chiefs, and the 21-year-old was quick to point out that the move fulfills a lifelong ambition for both himself and his family.

The KwaZulu-Natal-born star, who lit up the league with Stellenbosch FC last season, admitted that the lure of the Gold and Black was impossible to resist given his upbringing.

Speaking on his journey to the pinnacle of South African football, Phili reflected on his humble beginnings before making the leap to the professional ranks.

“I come from Durban, and I began playing for a local township football club in Pinetown," Phili told the Chiefs media team.

"From there I progressed to the AmaZulu youth academy where I progressed through the ranks until reaching DDC (DStv Diski Challenge) level when I left for Stellenbosch in 2023.

"I played in the DDC for their U23 team, and was offered a professional contract the following year. I had two seasons with Stellenbosch, and now I am overjoyed to be here at Chiefs.”