Langelihle Phili on honouring his late grandma with 'dream come true' transfer to Kaizer Chiefs - 'Everyone at home supports Amakhosi'
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A dream realized at Naturena
Langelihle Phili has completed his high-profile switch to Kaizer Chiefs, and the 21-year-old was quick to point out that the move fulfills a lifelong ambition for both himself and his family.
The KwaZulu-Natal-born star, who lit up the league with Stellenbosch FC last season, admitted that the lure of the Gold and Black was impossible to resist given his upbringing.
Speaking on his journey to the pinnacle of South African football, Phili reflected on his humble beginnings before making the leap to the professional ranks.
“I come from Durban, and I began playing for a local township football club in Pinetown," Phili told the Chiefs media team.
"From there I progressed to the AmaZulu youth academy where I progressed through the ranks until reaching DDC (DStv Diski Challenge) level when I left for Stellenbosch in 2023.
"I played in the DDC for their U23 team, and was offered a professional contract the following year. I had two seasons with Stellenbosch, and now I am overjoyed to be here at Chiefs.”
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Honouring a family legacy
While the transfer represents a massive step forward in his career, Phili revealed that his late grandmother was at the forefront of his mind when he signed his contract.
The youngster explained that his household has always been a stronghold for the Glamour Boys, making this transition feel like a homecoming.
“The first thing that came to mind was my grandma, who has sadly passed away.
"She supported Kaizer Chiefs, and I always used to watch them with her when I was young.
"Everyone at home supports Amakhosi, so I thought it would be a good move for me to join the team I grew up supporting, and being here feels like my dream has really come true.
“I can’t wait to meet everybody and start training with the rest of the team and the coaching staff.”
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Navigating a complex transfer
Securing Phili’s signature was no simple task for the Chiefs board, as Stellenbosch initially held out for a significant R16 million valuation for their prized asset.
Negotiations were protracted, with Amakhosi initially seeing a player-plus-cash offer involving George Matlou and Ashley Du Preez rejected by the Winelands outfit.
To finally get the deal over the line, Chiefs agreed to send both Ashley Du Preez and defender Given Msimango to Stellenbosch.
This structural overhaul allowed the Soweto side to land Phili for a total cost effectively lower than the original R16 million asking price.
A promise to the Amakhosi faithful
As he prepares to integrate into Da Cruz’s squad for the upcoming campaign, Phili is already looking toward the future and the expectations that come with playing for the most supported club in the country.
The winger is aware of the pressure to deliver silverware to a fan base that has been starved of success in recent years.
“Thank you for choosing me. I am finally here and would love nothing more than to win trophies and make great memories with you,” the 21-year-old concluded.
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