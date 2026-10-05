Italy player ratings vs Turkey: Riccardo Calafiori delivers super-sub masterclass as Gianluca Scamacca continues impressive

Italy took another step towards the UEFA Nations League quarter-finals with a 3-1 victory over Turkey at the Stadio Renato Dall'Ara. The Azzurri dictated the tempo for large periods, though they were briefly unsettled by a spirited Turkish second-half resurgence. Roberto Mancini's side displayed superior structural integrity, eventually wearing down their opponents through efficient set-piece execution and clinical finishing in the final third.

The match opened with Gianluca Scamacca finding the net in the 26th minute to reward Italy's early pressure. While Aral Simsir stunned the home crowd with a 61st-minute equaliser following a lapse in the Italian flank coverage, the parity lasted only three minutes.

Calafiori restored the lead almost immediately after coming off the bench, before Esposito sealed the three points late on to confirm a deserved victory for the hosts.