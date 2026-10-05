Italy head coach Roberto Mancini spoke to Rai Sport about the match against Turkey: "We must not think it could be an easy match. It will not be, because the Turkish national team are full of good players. They are missing good players, but they have others who will certainly want to do very well. So we absolutely cannot underestimate the match".
Italy, Mancini: "Inacio needs time, Vergara can be Italy's future"
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"It seems quite tiring to me, especially for the players. Let's say it can be done better... There are lads who have played three matches in a row, who have started three matches in a row. I'm thinking of Pio Esposito, I'm thinking of Tonali...".
The protest against Montella
"Anyone who's a manager knows anything can happen at any time. So I think he has the experience to handle this situation".
Vergara is the future
"In terms of the kind of player he is and his quality, it's clear it will depend on him because he still has to grow. It's not as if a player like that can make the difference straight away. It takes a bit of time because the level of the matches is high. But he has played for Napoli, he has also played important matches, he has the qualities for that role. I hope he can really be our right winger for the coming years because he has the qualities to do it".
Inacio needs time
"He is a lad who also needs to get some games under his belt to really feel like one of ours, so he does not start thinking about going somewhere else in another shirt. But I believe he is already... committed because he has come through all of our youth teams. If we think he can come in and play straight away, that is wrong because we need to give him time: he is a lad who still needs to develop physically as well. But he has important qualities."
The priority is to play football
"I believe we're here to play football. And you've been playing it since you were children... So it's the most beautiful thing there is for a young lad. At this level, the only thing you should be thinking about is playing, enjoying yourself, knowing what you have to do when you go out onto the pitch. And then, once you've done these things, I believe you can be at ease".
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