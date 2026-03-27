"It's the only option!" Is BVB set to sign a former FC Bayern rising star?

In an interview with the online portal Absolut Bayern, Camara dismissed such speculation and instead raised the possibility of a return to FC Bayern: "I don’t know if Dortmund really want Mathys, but to be honest, a return to Bayern is the only way Mathys will come back to Germany. He can’t play for any other club in the Bundesliga. He loves FC Bayern."

Tel moved to Munich from French top-flight side Stade Rennes in the summer of 2022 for around €20 million. However, after a promising start with the record champions, he was unable to break into the first team behind Harry Kane. In February 2025, he was initially loaned to Tottenham, before making a permanent move to north London in the summer for €35 million.

The French striker made 83 competitive appearances for Bayern, scoring 16 goals and providing seven assists.